Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Regional Movies / Telugu remake of Pink goes on floors, Pawan Kalyan starts shooting. See pics

Telugu remake of Pink goes on floors, Pawan Kalyan starts shooting. See pics

The Telugu remake of Hindi hit Pink, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, went on floors in Hyderabad on Monday with Pawan Kalyan.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 20, 2020 19:12 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan addressing a press conference, in Andhra Pradesh.
The Telugu remake of Hindi hit Pink, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, went on floors in Hyderabad on Monday. Actor Pawan Kalyan, after a brief hiatus, returns to acting with this project, directed by Venu Sriram.

Sriram Venu, who was recently signed to direct Allu Arjun’s Icon, will be donning the director’s hat for the Pink remake, which is currently dubbed PSPK 26.

 

Shooting spot #pspk26 #pawankalyan 😎

“Allu Arjun has agreed to start working on Icon after Sriram completes the Pawan Kalyan film. Similar to the Tamil version, Nerkonda Paarvai, the Telugu remake will have a fine balance between the social message and the commercial elements,” a source was quoted in a report by Cinema Express.

Apparently, Kalyan was not due to join the sets till February as he was occupied with his political commitments. However, he had some change of plans and decided to join the sets right away.

To be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the yet-untitled project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles.

The project is likely to have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, a regular collaborator with Pawan Kalyan. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer. Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box-office with a worldwide gross over Rs. 150 crore.

Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds.

US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
IMF trims global growth estimate for 2020-21 over slowdown in India
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
MG ZS EV gets more orders in 27 days than all EVs sold in India in 2019
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: Ayushmann’s love finds a way
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Coronavirus: Toll rises, infection spreads; China claims ‘active’ response
