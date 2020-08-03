Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal play siblings in Mosagallu, new still released on Raksha Bandhan

regional-movies

Actors Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing siblings in upcoming Telugu film Mosagallu, its makers revealed on Monday via a new still. As per a statement, both Vishnu and Kajal will be seen playing siblings and they’ll share a fantastic chemistry. The statement added that it’ll be a never seen before sibling pair.

“Familial relations in Indian movies are rare when it comes to a leading actor or an actress playing siblings on-screen. It’s very rare to see hit lead actors’ pairs as siblings in movies, like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Josh and down south legendary actors NTR playing sibling roles with actress Savitri,” read the statement.

The movie, which is based on one of the biggest IT scam in history, is currently under-post production. Actors Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep will be seen in prominent roles.

On the career front, Kajal Aggarwal has a few southern projects in her kitty. She recently replaced Trisha Krishnan in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. Kajal awaits the release of the long-delayed Tamil film Paris Paris, a remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. She also has Tamil film Hey Sinamika opposite Dulquer Salmaan in her kitty.

Kajal may also be seen in a Tamil web series which will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. The yet-untitled project is being rumoured to be made for Hotstar. Last seen on screen in Tamil film Comali, Kajal also has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 in the pipeline. She’s expected to be playing a very important role in the film.

