Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for epic Kapoor family pic on Raksha Bandhan

Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for epic Kapoor family pic on Raksha Bandhan

Kareena Kapoor along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Ranbir Kapoor along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu joined the Kapoors for a family lunch on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

bollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2020 17:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor has shared a few pictures from the Kapoor family lunch on Raksha Bandhan.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a few pictures from the Kapoor family lunch on Raksha Bandhan.
         

Kareena Kapoor has shared family photos on her Instagram account as the Kapoors came together for a family lunch on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were also a part of the get-together.

The first picture shows Kareena, Ranbir, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain sitting on a couch. Saif is also a part of the picture. Kareena captioned the photo, “Family lunch... Miss you Lolo.” Karisma Kapoor was missing during the family reunion.

 

The other picture shows more members of the Kapoor clan who came together for the lunch. It shows the Kapoor cousins and siblings joined by Neetu Kapoor, Alia and Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor. Taimur can be seen sitting in a black outfit on Saif’s lap.

Kareena also attached Karisma’s video message in the post where she says, “Happy rakhi to all my brothers and sister. Missing you all today, love you so much.” Riddhima also shared a selfie with Ranbir on her Instagram account along with a heart emoji in the caption.

Kareena had earlier shared a picture of son Taimur who was enjoying his playtime with cousin Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan’s daughter. She captioned it, “Inni wondering how Tim got that pout.” The picture was originally shared by Soha on her Instagram account and written, “On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni.” Kareena, husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur seem to have visited Soha in the morning for the festival.

Also read: Shweta Bachchan misses Abhishek Bachchan on Raksha Bandhan: ‘I’m even missing your lectures, get back home’

Meanwhile, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan shared a funny throwback video on her Instagram account. In a candid Raksha Bandhan message for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, she wrote, “When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it. Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime.” The video shows Sara enjoying the moment on an inflated duck in the pool before Ibrahim topples it up, throwing Sara into the water.

