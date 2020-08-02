Kareena Kapoor is ‘up to some shade-y business’ in her new kaftan selfies

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor has shared two new selfies to cheer up her fans on Sunday. The actor hinted at her lazy weekend mood as she shared a glimpse of herself in a kaftan.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the Good Newwz actor wrote, “Up to some shade-y business… #KaftanSeries.” Kareena is seen in a printed white-and-pink kaftan as she enjoys the sun in probably her balcony. She has her hair tied up in a bun.

Her fans loved the picture which received more than 25000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. A fan reacted, “This made my day.” Another wrote, “That skin.” One more called her, “Natural beauty.”

Kareena made her Instagram debut earlier this year. The actor often shares unfiltered pictures and a glimpse of her and her family’s candid moments on the picture sharing website. Talking about her Instagram posts and her choice of clothes at home, she had told Bombay Times in an interview, “I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be.”

Malaika switches to kaftans on cue from Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena, who often shares pictures of herself in kaftans, has also inspired her BFF Malaika Arora to ditch her trendy gym wear for the loose homewear. Malaika had once shared a picture of herself in a kaftan on her Instagram account and said, “Yeah my bebo ,, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown ..... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials.”

