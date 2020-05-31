Kareena Kapoor makes another entry to her kaftan series: ‘Did you ask for it? No’

Updated: May 31, 2020 14:18 IST

Kareena Kapoor has treated fans to another picture from her kaftan series. The actor is a big fan of rocking comfy and cosy kaftan at home where she is lockdown with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

In the new pictures, Kareena looks fresh and perfect with her bare face and in her blue and white kaftan. “Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries,” she captioned her post.

Of course, none of her fans would ever reject an unannounced selfie of their favourite star. “You are loveee,” read a comment on her post. “Keep them coming,” read another. Kareena often posts pictures and videos in her colourful kaftan. She was recently seen twirling in a yellow number designed by Masaba Gupta.

Kareena has lately been in a mood for throwbacks. On Saturday, she shared a picture from 20 years ago with her best friend and former actor Amrita Arora. “Thank you @putlu for the most beautiful memory... #BFFGoals Lockdown nostalgia .... besties then and besties now,” her caption read.

On her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar’s birthday. Kareena had shared another old picture of the two. She took to Instagram to post the picture in which they are seen sharing a light-hearted moment. “Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more... To Forever, my friend... Happy birthday,” Kareena wrote in the caption. On her brother-in-law and actor Kunal Kemmu’s birthday, she shared a photo with him, his wife and actor Soha Ali Khan, their daughter Inaaya and Kareena’s son Taimur. “Happy birthday brother-in-law @khemster2... We love you,” she captioned her post.

She has also shared throwback pictures from her vacations with Saif and Taimur, with her team members on a film shoot location, of her time in London with friends and more.

