e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Poland should act to stop LGBTI intolerance, says Council of Europe

Poland should act to stop LGBTI intolerance, says Council of Europe

Polish politicians should stop stigmatising LGBTI people, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights said in a memorandum published on Thursday, adding that such behaviour risked legitimising homophobic violence.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 10:19 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Warsaw
Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party made battling what it calls “LGBT ideology” a key plank of election campaigns in 2019 and 2020 in a bid to rally core religious conservative voters.
Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party made battling what it calls “LGBT ideology” a key plank of election campaigns in 2019 and 2020 in a bid to rally core religious conservative voters.(Unsplash)
         

Polish politicians should stop stigmatising LGBTI people, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights said in a memorandum published on Thursday, adding that such behaviour risked legitimising homophobic violence.

Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party made battling what it calls “LGBT ideology” a key plank of election campaigns in 2019 and 2020 in a bid to rally core religious conservative voters.

“The Commissioner is deeply concerned about the propagation of negative and inflammatory homophobic narratives by many public officials in Poland, including people in the highest ranks of government,” the memorandum by Dunja Mijatovic said.

“...Stigmatisation and hate directed at certain individuals or groups of people carry a real risk of legitimising violence, sometimes with fatal consequences.”

The memorandum outlines instances of stigmatisation of LGBTI people in Poland, including the declaration of “LGBT-free zones” by some local authorities, and instances of inflammatory language used about the LGBTI community by politicians and senior figures in the Catholic church.

“Stigmatising rhetoric has often been accompanied by harassment and intimidation of LGBTI activists by law enforcement agencies and the public prosecution services,” the memorandum said, citing the example of an activist detained for hanging up posters of the Virgin Mary with a rainbow halo.

In written comments in response to the memorandum, the Polish government rejected the criticism.

“...It needs to be emphasised that the activities of the police could have never been considered as harassing or intimidating and they resulted only from respecting the law in force,” the government said.

It said that the commissioner’s comments on “LGBT-free zones” were “misleading”, adding that the institution of marriage as a union between a man and a woman was enshrined in the Polish constitution.

Poland and Hungary are under formal EU investigation for undermining the independence of courts, media and non-governmental organisations.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, keeps ‘accommodative’ stance
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, keeps ‘accommodative’ stance
Covid-19 antibodies found in 72% samples, says ICMR study
Covid-19 antibodies found in 72% samples, says ICMR study
GHMC election results 2020: BJP ahead of TRS as postal ballots are counted
GHMC election results 2020: BJP ahead of TRS as postal ballots are counted
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Maharashtra ZP educator first in India to win $1-mn teacher prize
Maharashtra ZP educator first in India to win $1-mn teacher prize
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Sensex hits 45,000 for the first time after RBI revises GDP forecast
Sensex hits 45,000 for the first time after RBI revises GDP forecast
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In