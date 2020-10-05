Soha Ali Khan’s romantic post for Kunal Kemmu will rekindle your faith in love even after marriage

Taking a break as the travel curbs lifted post the Covid-19 lockdown, Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been on vacation at an undisclosed location with their three-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. While Soha has been keeping fans regularly updated about their trip with glimpses of their intimate family time, the trio even rang in the two ladies’ birthdays back to back and treated fans to pictures of celebrations.

Recently, Soha took to her Instagram handle to pen a romantic post for Kunal which instantly rekindled our faith in love even after marriage. Vouching for “never a dull moment” with the Abhay 2 star, Soha shared a romantic picture with her hubby and we can’t help but swoon over their mushy chemistry.

The picture is from Soha’s birthday night as Kunal had shared the same earlier. It features the diva in a beige dress with Kunal hugging her from behind, dressed in monochromes.

The heartwarming message in Soha’s caption read, “Sometimes the devil and the angel are both on the same shoulder Thank you @khemster2 for being there #neveradullmoment (sic).”

Earlier, Soha had shared an emotional picture of hugging her little munchkin on her birthday morn. Soha had beautifully expressed it as undoubtedly the “Best birthday present ever!! (sic).”

Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to their adorable daughter, Inaaya, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal regularly keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

The couple met on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge but didn’t have the slightest inkling that they might even be friends one day. While they hardly spoke to each other back then, they met again on the sets of the film 99 and that was when they really forged a connection despite their different upbringings, religious backgrounds and life experiences.

They tied the knot on January 25, 2015 in a low-key affair that took place at their Khar residence in Mumbai. The lovebirds have been couple goals ever since.

