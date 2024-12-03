PV Sindhu to get married: Who is Venkata Datta Sai, double Olympic medallist's future husband?

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is set to get married later this month. It has emerged that Sindhu, widely rated as one of the greatest Indian badminton players of all time, is set to tie the knot with senior IT professional Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur on December 22. Sindhu is just the second Indian to have won medals at consecutive Olympics(PV Sindhu-X)

Sindhu's father told PTI that it was only a month ago that the match was finalised and the families wanted the wedding to be done this month as Sindhu starts a hectic 2025 season from January. "The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January," Sindhu's father PV Ramana told PTI.

"So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important," he further added.

Who is Sindhu's would-be husband?

Venkatta Datta Sai an executive director at Posidex Technologies, whose new logo Sindhu had unveiled last month. Sai is the son of GT Venkateshwar Rao, managing director at Posidex Technologies who was also part of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Sai did his Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. He completed his BBA Accounting and Finance from Flame University Bachelor of Business Administration in 2018 and then did his Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

According to his Linkedin profile, Sai had stints with JSW and then as managing director of Sour Apple Asset Management before starting out at Posidex since December 2019. "The loan that you get in 12 seconds or the credit card that you have thanks to the instant credit score matching? Just some of the most complex problems I solve using a proprietary entity resolution search engine. My solutions and products are deployed for critical operations at some of the biggest banks from HDFC to ICICI. Rest assured, most of you would have used one of my creations unwittingly at least once in your lifetime," he says in his bio on the networking website.