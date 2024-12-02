PV Sindhu to marry Hyderabad-based tech executive on December 22: Details here

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies, on December 22 in Udaipur, news agency PTI reported. India badminton ace PV Sindhu will tie the knot with a Hyderabad tech company executive on December 22. (HT_PRINT)

“The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January,” said Sindhu's father, PV Ramana.

“So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important,” he added.

The wedding-related events of the two-time Olympic medallist will begin on December 20.

Sindhu to continue playing

On Sunday, Sindhu said she would “definitely” play the game for the next couple of years as she prepares for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old former world champion ended a long title drought with her triumph in the Syed Modi International badminton tournament. Sindhu defeated China's world number 119 Wu Luo Yu 21-14, 21-16 in the final to lift the women's singles title for the third time in the tournament, having previously won in 2017 and 2022.

Sindhu hoped that it would mark the beginning of another successful phase in her career. “This (win) will definitely give me a lot of confidence. Being 29 is an advantage in many ways because I have a lot of experience. Being smart and experienced is key, and I'm definitely going to play for the next couple of years,” said Sindhu.

“I'll be playing the upcoming tournaments in Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. Obviously, we'll have to pick and choose tournaments because I'll have to be smart enough to decide what to play and what not. I need to be much smarter in terms of that,” she added.

Sindhu is regarded as one of India's greatest athletes, with five world championship medals, including a gold in 2019, besides her silver and bronze at the Olympic Games.

The champion badminton player won back-to-back Olympic medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017.

(With PTI inputs)