Syed Modi badminton: Sindhu ends two-year title wait, Sen too wins

LUCKNOW: PV Sindhu let out that familiar victory roar, the face easing into a happy grin. The dream of a third successive Olympics podium didn’t happen in Paris, and the scene wasn’t one of the BWF Tour’s feature events. And she wasn’t even expected to be troubled on this romp. PV Sindhu in action against China’s Luo Yu WU during the Syed Modi India International Badminton final in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Yet clinching the title at the Syed Modi India International on Sunday was a happy end to a frustratingly long wait. The Indian stalwart easing past China’s world 119 Wu Luo Yu 21-14, 21-16 was the 29-year-old’s first victory for over two years, going back to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Lakshya Sen, like Sindhu the top seed, had it far more easier, defeating Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-6, 21-7 in the men’s singles final at the Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy here.

Joy was etched on the face of the two-time Olympic medallist as it was her first BWF World Tour title since July 2022. Sindhu, who also won the Syed Modi title in 2017 and 2022, last won a BWF Tour title at the 2022 Singapore Open with the CWG success having followed that.

It has been a tough phase for India’s greatest sportswoman. The 2019 world champion has faced questions over her future and the motivation to grind it out and regain a place among the very elite in the world. Since 2022, she had endured a rough phase. She reached the finals at the 2023 Spain Masters Super 300 and 2024 Malaysia Masters Super 500, but lost. Her only other final this year was at the Malaysia Masters in May where she lost to China’s Wang Zhiyi after winning the opening game.

“I was determined to win the title here and I am happy that I could execute my plan of winning well here,” Sindhu said after wrapping up victory in 47 minutes. “Now, I can relax and plan for the next season as I will be starting my next season in January.”

She acknowledged her rough ride and the importance of the victory in Lucknow. “It’s a big relief; I came close to a title in a few events in the last two years. I had good matches in the past, but it didn’t turn that way,” she said. “But I think that I fought back harder and finishing off the year with a win is really great.”

Sindhu promised to step up her game. “This win is a big boost to my confidence, and I am going to continue for the next couple of years. Right now, my main goal is to remain injury free.”

For Sen, it was his first Syed Modi title. The world No.14 took just over 30 minutes to beat world No. 39 Teh, who found his rival tough to handle, especially his cross-court shots and powerful smashes.

This was Sen’s fifth BWF World Tour title, and the first since last year’s Canada Open. “Winning always gives you joy and I am happy to win my first title here. This win is quite inspirational, it will help me start my new season well.”

The US $ 210,000 Super 300 event also proved a good hunting for Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, who beat China’s Li Jing Bao and Li Qian 21-18, 21-11 in the women’s doubles final for their second BWF World Tour title.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto lost the mixed doubles final to Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran 18-21, 21-14, 21-8 and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K lost the men’s doubles final to China’s Di Huang and Liu Yang 21-14, 19-21, 21-17.