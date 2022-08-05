Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Chris Hemsworth's epic reply for CWG gold medallist Mirabai Chanu after fan says 'time for Thor to give up his hammer'

Published on Aug 05, 2022 10:54 AM IST
  • Mirabai Chanu bossed the 49kg field to defend her Commonwealth Games title and give India the first gold medal of the Birmingham edition.
Mirabai Chanu at the 2022 Games and Chris Hemsworth's still from Thor: The Dark World
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Mirabai Chanu went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to bag India's first gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Olympic silver medallist smashed the Commonwealth and Games record in snatch, ending with a total lift of 201kg (88kg 113kg) at the showpiece event. Also Read | Mirabai Chanu clinches India's 1st gold medal of Commonwealth Games 2022, shatters Games record in women's weightlifting

Chanu, 27, added a third Games medal to her kitty, having won silver and gold in the Glasgow and Gold Coast editions respectively. Twitter went into overdrive to laud the success of Chanu and one of her admirers was Chris Hemsworth, who lauded the Indian "legend" but with a Thor twist.

"Time for Thor to give up his hammer," wrote a fan tagging Hemsworth in his tweet marking Chanu's incredible performance at the Games. "She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend," Hemsworth responded.

