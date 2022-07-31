Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 3 telecast of India matches at CWG in Birmingham

After an eventful Day 2 for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 where the nation grabbed three medals, including a gold, all in weightlifting, the third day of the CWG brings ample promise. The day will begin with more action in weightlifting, implying medal hopes before action shifts to Table Tennis where the men's team will be aiming to extend their stay in the competition by booking a semi-final berth. Focus will then shift to the blockbuster India versus Pakistan tie in women's cricket where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would be aiming to make a winning start after going down in the opener against Australia.

The second half of the schedule will have the men's hockey team up against Ghana in their group-stage tie while Indian badminton team will have their Mixed Team event.

Here are the live streaming details:-

Where are the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are being held in Birmingham, England.

What time will India's Day 3 campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

India will begin its Day 3 campaign in Gymnastics starting 1:30 PM, Weightlifting and Tables Tennis at 2 PM, Cycling at 2:32 PM, Swimming starts at 3:07 PM, Cricket starts at 3:30 PM, Lawn Bowl at 4:00 PM, Boxing at 4:15 PM, Squash at 6 PM, Hockey at 8:30 PM and Badminton at 10:00 PM. (All timings are as per IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast India's Day 3 campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 ?

India's matches will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

Where can I watch the live stream of India's Day 3 campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022?

The live streaming of India's matches will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website. You can also follow the live updates at https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/commonwealth-games

