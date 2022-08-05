India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022: Strong start by IND W in CWG semi-final vs AUS W

India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Aiming to secure a berth in the final, India face Australia in the semi-finals of the women's hockey event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Friday. India will look for a repeat of their Tokyo Olympics performance against Australia, when they won 1-0 in the quarter-finals. Led by Savita Punia, India are currently ninth in the world rankings, with Australia in third position. India defeated Canada in their do-or-die match for a place in the semis, with Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami scoring in a 3-2 win.

