India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022: Strong start by IND W in CWG semi-final vs AUS W

- India vs Australia Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Hockey Semi-final Live Score: India face Australia at CWG 2022, in Birmingham. Follow Live Score and Updates of Women’s Hockey semi-final between IND W vs AUS W here.
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Aiming to secure a berth in the final, India face Australia in the semi-finals of the women's hockey event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Friday. India will look for a repeat of their Tokyo Olympics performance against Australia, when they won 1-0 in the quarter-finals. Led by Savita Punia, India are currently ninth in the world rankings, with Australia in third position. India defeated Canada in their do-or-die match for a place in the semis, with Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami scoring in a 3-2 win.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 06, 2022 12:59 AM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: AUSTRALIA SCORE!
With around five minutes to go, Australia cross from the left flank with Greina finishing at the far post!
India 0-1 Australia, Quarter 1
-
Aug 06, 2022 12:56 AM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: PENALTY CORNER FOR INDIA!
With less than eight minutes to go and Navneep gets a penalty corner after some good skill in the right flank. India get a penalty corner and Gurjit drag flicks, she makes a mess under pressure and then a shot is attempted which Vandana tries to deflect. She could only lob it near the goalie with Navneep ball-watching.
India 0-0 Australia, Quarter 1
-
Aug 06, 2022 12:50 AM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Impressive start by India!
With 11 minutes to go, India spraying the ball around midfield and are keeping the ball away from the Aussies. But whenever they try to surge into the Aussie circle, they lose the ball.
India 0-0 Australia, Quarter 1
-
Aug 06, 2022 12:46 AM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The action begins!
The first quarter begins and India straightaway try to get an early goal by getting Vandana into the game!
India 0-0 Australia, Quarter 1
-
Aug 06, 2022 12:45 AM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Australia playing XI
Power (GK), Malone, Tonkin, Fitzpatrick, Kershaw, Nobbs, Claxton (C), Somerville, Taylor, Greiner, Stewart
-
Aug 06, 2022 12:42 AM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Pre-match formalities!
Both team walk into the pitch for their respective pre-match formalities! India take on Australia in the women's hockey semi-final in Birmingham!
-
Aug 06, 2022 12:20 AM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: 2018 Gold Coast
During 2018 CWG in Gold Coast, India lost to England in the bronze medal play-off match, crashing to a 0-6 defeat.
-
Aug 06, 2022 12:10 AM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Savita Punia's Tokyo 2020 heroics vs Australia - WATCH
Savita was in top form in India's 1-0 quarter-final win vs Australia at the Tokyo Olympics. Check out her highlights from the Tokyo 2020 game!
-
Aug 06, 2022 12:00 AM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India playing XI
Savita (GK, C), Grace, Gurjit, Udita, Sushila, Jyoti, Salima, Sharmila, Neha, Navneet, Vandana.
-
Aug 05, 2022 11:42 PM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: RECAP
In their previous game vs Canada, India won 3-0. Goals from Vandana Katariya and Navneep Kaur gave India an early lead, but Brienne Stairs and Hannah Haughan bought Canada back into the game. It was Lalremsiami, who found the late winner in Quarter 4, but she had to depart in the dying minutes due to a collision.
-
Aug 05, 2022 11:36 PM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Form
Australia topped Pool B with four wins from as many games, without conceding a single goal. Meanwhile, India finished second in Pool behind hosts England with nine points. Their only defeat came against England.
-
Aug 05, 2022 11:23 PM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head
In terms of head-to-head, Australia are on top and have won nine times out of 13 meetings, compared to India's two victories. Two matches have ended in a draw.
-
Aug 05, 2022 11:20 PM IST
India vs Australia, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everybody! Welcome to our live coverage of today's CWG 2022 Women's Hockey semi-final between India vs Australia, straight from Birmingham. Stay tuned for some exciting hockey folks!
