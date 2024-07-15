Argentina vs Colombia, Live Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi and Co. in quest to make South American history
Argentina vs Colombia, Live Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi only needs one more win with World Champions Argentina to seal a record 16th Copa America title on Sunday. Messi's Argentina are up against a title-hungry Colombia in the final of the Copa America 2024 at the Hard Rock Stadium. A victory would also boost the defending champions to surpass Uruguay as the most successful team in the tournament's history. Messi and Co. had secured the Copa America in 2021. Emerging global champions at the FIFA World Cup in 2022, Argentina are now on the cusp of a historic treble....Read More
Argentina can match Spain's special achievement in international football if the reigning world champions win the Copa America trophy in the United States. Spain won back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, punctuated by a FIFA World Cup triumph in the 2010 edition. Messi opened his account at the 2024 edition of the Copa America on Tuesday. Did you know? Messi has scored at six editions of the Copa America (2007, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2024).
Standing in their way, Colombia have dominated the 2024 edition of the tournament. Unbeaten in 28 games, Colombia have set a new national record in the lead-up to the final of the Copa America. Superstar James Rodríguez has propelled Colombia to the summit clash of the tournament. Colombia outclassed title contenders Uruguay with ten men in the last four of the Copa America. The South American side also carries a 28-match unbeaten streak into the final. Interestingly, Colombia's last defeat arrived in February 2022 against Argentina. Will history repeat itself at the Hard Rock Stadium?
Here’s all you need to know about Copa America 2024 final:
-Lionel Messi could go out on a high by leading Argentina to three straight major titles.
-Messi ended his goalless run by converting his 12th shot of the Copa America 2024.
-Messi is reportedly contemplating international retirement after the Copa America final.
-James Rodríguez has created the most chances (17) at Copa America
-Angel Di Maria will bid farewell to international football at the Copa America final.
Argentina vs Colombia, Live Copa America 2024 final: Speaking on his teammate's retirement, Messi said, "Who knows, maybe he'll score another goal in the final like he did in all the previous ones he's played in. It would be extraordinary. We always tell him that if everything goes well, we have playoff games coming up. Nevertheless, 'Fideo' (Di Maria) has made up his mind and there's nothing that can change it."
Argentina vs Colombia, Live Copa America 2024 final: Ahead of the match, Scaloni said, "Even though we know it will be his last game, we will always decide first what is best for the team. If he has to play it's because he has to play, if we decide not to play him it's because we think differently. We hope that everything goes well and that Angel can retire in the best possible way."
Argentina vs Colombia, Live Copa America 2024 final: Ahead of the match, Lorenzo said, "We need to be the best Colombia, the best version, to beat Argentina, the champions of everything. To win against Argentina we have to be very well prepared, because they are the champions, it will be a very demanding match."
Argentina vs Colombia, Live Copa America 2024 final: Luis Suarez scored an injury time equaliser as Uruguay defeated Canada 4-3 in penalties, to finish third!
Argentina captain Lionel Messi wants Angel Di Maria to end his international career with a goal as the FIFA World Cup 2022 winners are eyeing more silverware in the Copa America final against Colombia. Di Maria, 36, confirmed his plans to retire from internationals after representing his country for 15 years. Messi expects Di Maria’s name on the scoresheet as he did against Brazil to help Argentina seal the continental title in 2021. Di Maria also scored against France as Messi’s men won the 2022 World Cup final. "Who knows, maybe he'll score another goal in the final like he did in all the previous ones he's played in. It would be extraordinary," Messi said in an interview with Direct TV Sports.