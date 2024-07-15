Argentina vs Colombia, Live Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi and Co. in quest to make South American history

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's second goal with teammates Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul

Argentina vs Colombia, Live Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi only needs one more win with World Champions Argentina to seal a record 16th Copa America title on Sunday. Messi's Argentina are up against a title-hungry Colombia in the final of the Copa America 2024 at the Hard Rock Stadium. A victory would also boost the defending champions to surpass Uruguay as the most successful team in the tournament's history. Messi and Co. had secured the Copa America in 2021. Emerging global champions at the FIFA World Cup in 2022, Argentina are now on the cusp of a historic treble....Read More

Argentina can match Spain's special achievement in international football if the reigning world champions win the Copa America trophy in the United States. Spain won back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, punctuated by a FIFA World Cup triumph in the 2010 edition. Messi opened his account at the 2024 edition of the Copa America on Tuesday. Did you know? Messi has scored at six editions of the Copa America (2007, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2024).

Standing in their way, Colombia have dominated the 2024 edition of the tournament. Unbeaten in 28 games, Colombia have set a new national record in the lead-up to the final of the Copa America. Superstar James Rodríguez has propelled Colombia to the summit clash of the tournament. Colombia outclassed title contenders Uruguay with ten men in the last four of the Copa America. The South American side also carries a 28-match unbeaten streak into the final. Interestingly, Colombia's last defeat arrived in February 2022 against Argentina. Will history repeat itself at the Hard Rock Stadium?

Here’s all you need to know about Copa America 2024 final:

-Lionel Messi could go out on a high by leading Argentina to three straight major titles.

-Messi ended his goalless run by converting his 12th shot of the Copa America 2024.

-Messi is reportedly contemplating international retirement after the Copa America final.

-James Rodríguez has created the most chances (17) at Copa America

-Angel Di Maria will bid farewell to international football at the Copa America final.