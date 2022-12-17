Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: CRO seal third-place finish with 2-1 win over MAR

Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great's last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match on Saturday. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal shortly before halftime at Khalifa International Stadium to ensure Modric finished on a winning note, if this does turn out to be his last World Cup match. At the age of 37, that seems likely, even if there are hopes he will lead his country at the 2024 European Championship.

