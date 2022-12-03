Home / Sports / Football / FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Teams, full fixture, venue, dates - All you need to know

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Teams, full fixture, venue, dates - All you need to know

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 08:15 AM IST

The Round of 16 matches will begin from December 3 with each day having two games - 8:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST - and will continue till December 7.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 - Full fixture
FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 - Full fixture
ByHT Sports Desk

After a fortnight of riveting action in the group stages, FIFA World Cup 2022 is down to the final 16 team. Brazil, Portugal and defending champions France were the only side to have made the Round of 16 before playing their final matches while the remaining 13 battled their way out from the jaws of elimination to make the knockouts.

The Round of 16 matches will begin from December 3 with each day having two games - 8:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST - and will continue till December 7. Ahead of the start of the knockout stage, we take a look at the teams who made the Last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Which teams qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16?

Group A: Netherlands (7 points), Senegal (6)

Group B: England (7), USA (5)

Group C: Argentina (6), Poland (4)

Group D: France (6), Australia (6)

Group E: Japan (6), Spain (4)

Group F: Morocco (7), Croatia (5)

Group G: Brazil (6), Switzerland (6)

Group H: Portugal (6), South Korea (4)

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 - Full Fixture

December 3 - Netherlands vs USA - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (8:30 PM IST)

December 4 - Argentina vs Australia - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (12:30 AM IST)

December 4 - France vs Poland - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (8:30 PM IST)

December 5 - England vs Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (12:30 AM IST)

December 5 - Japan vs Croatia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (8:30 PM IST)

December 6 - Brazil vs South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha (12:30 AM IST)

December 6 - Morocco vs Spain - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (8:30 PM IST)

December 7 - Portugal vs Switzerland - Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (12:30 AM IST)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
fifa world cup portugal argentina football team brazil france football spain england + 5 more
fifa world cup portugal argentina football team brazil france football spain england + 4 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out