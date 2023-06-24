Home / Sports / Football / India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Semi-final spot up for grabs as IND look for another big win
Live

India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Semi-final spot up for grabs as IND look for another big win

Jun 24, 2023 07:20 PM IST
OPEN APP

India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Follow IND vs NEP live score and updates from Sree Kanteerava Stadium here. 

IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India dispatched one neighbour in their opening match of the SAFF Championship and will now be looking to do the same with another in order to put themselves in the semi-finals. Kuwait beat Pakistan 4-0 earlier in the day and so they are already through to the last four and a victory for India would place them on six points as well. However, India are not facing a jet-lagged set of opponents, which is what they had last time around when they beat Pakistan. Nepal are known to play attacking football and managed by former Gokulam Kerala boss Vincenzo Annese. 

India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri had scored a hat-trick in India's match against Pakistan.
India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri had scored a hat-trick in India's match against Pakistan.(AFP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 24, 2023 07:20 PM IST

    IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Live: A host of changes for India

  • Jun 24, 2023 07:15 PM IST

    India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 Live: Good support for Nepal as well

    It's not a one-way street at the Kanteerava today. There was a sizeable cheer from the stands as the Nepalese contingent made its way out for their warm-ups.

  • Jun 24, 2023 07:04 PM IST

    SAFF Championship 2023 Live score: The enduring legend of Sunil Chhetri

    Pakistan may have been jetlagged and woefully short of match preparation but then they did make a good account of themselves. In fact, if it hadn't been for Chhetri's hawkish presence, India may have won that match by just a one-goal margin. Chhetri stole the first goal, banking on the mistake that the Pakistan goalkeeper made, and then made utterly cool finishes from the spot to complete his hat-trick.

  • Jun 24, 2023 06:42 PM IST

    India vs Nepal Live football score: India XI

    Gurpreet; Poojary, Bheke, Mehtab, Akash; Rohit Kumar, Thapa; Udanta, Sahal, Mahesh; Chhetri

  • Jun 24, 2023 06:27 PM IST

    IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Live: Stimac enters the stadium

    He takes his place in the VVIP seat among a number of SAFF delegates. There are few fans present and they let out as big a cheer as they could.

  • Jun 24, 2023 06:10 PM IST

    India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 Live: What Stimac said about the red card

    "Whatever decision I made wasn't in the heat of the moment but with a cool head and knowing that there would be a sanction after it. I'm there to protect my boys and my team. It's better I get the cards than them," Stimac said.

  • Jun 24, 2023 05:56 PM IST

    SAFF Championship 2023 Live score: No Igor Stimac for India

    Assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will be in the technical area for India and not Igor Stimac, owing to the suspension that the Croatian picked up after receiving a red card in the game against Pakistan. He got the sending off because he decided that interfering with play is an acceptable form of “protecting” his boys. He even went on to say that his act of knocking the ball out of a Pakistan player's hands while he prepared to take a throw-in, was not made in the heat of the moment and that he instead did that with a “cool head and knowing that there would be a sanction after it.” Wowza!

  • Jun 24, 2023 05:42 PM IST

    India vs Nepal Live football score: Pakistan vs Kuwait

    Pakistan have received an absolute schooling at the hands of Kuwait, who are arguably the team to beat in this tournament. They lost 4-0 in the 3.30pm kick off and are out of the tournament. Kuwait, on the other hand, are through to the semis.

  • Jun 24, 2023 05:37 PM IST

    IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Live: Hello and welcome

    A win for India is enough for them to get to the semi-finals. They will be level on points with Kuwait on six, making it impossible for Nepal or Pakistan to catch them in the one remaining match that they both will have left to play. But Nepal can be tricky opponents and managed by a Vincenzo Annese, who has enough experience in the I-League to know the Indian team. This will be interesting. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saff championship

India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: IND look to seal semis spot

football
Updated on Jun 24, 2023 07:15 PM IST

India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Follow IND vs NEP live score and updates from Sree Kanteerava Stadium here. 

India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri had scored a hat-trick in India's match against Pakistan.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Happened with Mbappe and Neymar too...': Messi recalls rift with PSG fans

Lionel Messi opened up on his love-hate relationship with PSG fans, using Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as examples.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Neymar and Lionel Messi after scoring during a Ligue 1 match.(AFP)
football
Published on Jun 24, 2023 01:11 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sergio Busquets to join former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

After nearly two decades with Barcelona, Busquets announced last month that he would not return to the club. His contract expires at the end of June.

fC Barcelona's Sergio Busquets applauds fans as he is substituted during his last match for FC Barcelona at Camp Nou(REUTERS)
football
Published on Jun 24, 2023 07:34 AM IST
AP |

Mbappe to join Real Madrid in world record transfer as PSG agree deal: Report

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe will be moving from PSG to Real Madrid in a world record transfer.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring.(AP)
football
Published on Jun 23, 2023 05:24 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Stimac to be back for Kuwait game: SAFF secy

Match officials’ reports do not mention anything that necessitates action beyond automatic one-match ban, says Anwarul Haq.

Indian Football head coach Igor Stimac(PTI)
football
Published on Jun 23, 2023 01:46 PM IST
ByDhiman Sarkar

Neymar’s father arrested in Brazil due to ‘banned’ environmental crime

Neymar's father was arrested by authorities in Brazil due to performing a ‘banned’ environmental crime.

Neymar's father has been arrested.
football
Updated on Jun 23, 2023 01:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'I did wrong with you all…': Neymar apologises to pregnant girlfriend

In his public apology, Neymar acknowledged the negative impact his past actions had on his relationship with his girlfriend.

Neymar has expressed remorse to his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.(Neymar/Instagram)
football
Published on Jun 23, 2023 11:18 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Lionel Messi picks Kylian Mbappe's future club and it could anger PSG fans

According to reports, Lionel Messi urged Kylian Mbappe to depart PSG and also picked his preferred destinations.

Lionel Messi picked Kylian Mbappe's future destination.(AP)
football
Published on Jun 23, 2023 07:14 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Ronaldo tells cameraman 'not too close', reason will leave you in splits

Cristiano Ronaldo had a hilarious moment during a post-match media interaction after Portugal's 1-0 win vs Iceland.

Cristiano Ronaldo during a media interaction.
football
Published on Jun 22, 2023 07:49 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

LaLiga announces fixtures for season 2023-24: Barca to host Madrid in Clasico

Barca are all set to kickstart their defence of the La Liga title by travelling to Madrid.

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets lifts the championship trophy on the pitch (AP)
football
Updated on Jun 22, 2023 06:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Watch: Chhetri closes in on Messi after brilliant hattrick in IND vs PAK match

Sunil Chhetri scored a hattrick during India's SAFF opener vs Pakistan. The hattrick also saw him close in on Lionel Messi in a huge milestone.

Sunil Chhetri achieved a huge milestone to close in on Lionel Messi.
football
Published on Jun 22, 2023 04:10 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘I’m a warrior, will do it again when needed': Stimac's million-dollar reaction

India head coach Igor Stimac had a passionate reaction after he was shown a red card for indiscretion during the SAFF C'ship game against Pakistan.

Indian head coach Igor Stimac during a press conference ahead of SAFF Championship(PTI)
football
Published on Jun 22, 2023 02:04 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan coach rues visa issues after India hammering at SAFF Championship

The coach admitted that the performance would have been significantly better had the team arrived in Bengaluru much before like other participating countries.

Pakistan players react after their loss against India at SAFF Championship(AFP)
football
Published on Jun 22, 2023 09:28 AM IST
ByShivam Saha, Bengaluru

'Pakistan players pushed him': India coach on Stimac red card, headbutt incident

Igor Stimac was at the centre of a heated ruckus towards the end of the first half.

India and Pakistan players in the melee that was provoked by Igor Stimac knocking the ball out of a player's hands as he was taking a throw in(PTI)
football
Published on Jun 22, 2023 07:18 AM IST
ByShivam Saha

Sunil Chhetri hat-trick in India's 4-0 rout of Pakistan

India's only setback in brushing aside their rivals, who landed only on Tuesday evening, was coach Igor Stimac's red card

Sunil Chhetri's hat-trick helped India to an easy win(PTI)
football
Published on Jun 21, 2023 11:28 PM IST
ByDhiman Sarkar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out