India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Football Match Live: Chhetri and Co. eye consecutive wins, starting XI out

India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Football Match Live: The Indian football team got off to a perfect start in the FIFA World Cup qualifier last week, defeating Kuwait 1-0 in an away fixture, and will now look to carry forward the momentum as the action shifts to Bhubaneswar. ...Read More India take on heavyweights Qatar in their second match, which will be played at the Kalinga Stadium. Although Qatar are much higher ranked as compared to India, the Blue Tigers will be brimming with confidence in front of a packed arena. The team will also seek inspiration from their past performances against Qatar, which include a 0-0 in their own den. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made 11 saves in that match back in 2019 and talking to media in the pre-match presser hoped he has “less work this time”.

Qatar, on the other hand, head into the contest after a 8-1 win over Afghanistan. Four of those goals came from Almoez Ali, who was the MVP at the 2019 Asian Cup. However, Qatar's recent form has been a bit underwhelming, with two draws and two losses (including 0-4 to Iran) in four friendlies since September. Meanwhile, this is first time the senior Qatar team is traveling to India, but their head coach Carlos Queiroz is here for the second time. He was the Iran coach when they won 3-0 in Bengaluru in the World Cup Qualifiers in 2015.

Catch the Live Updates of IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup qualifier encounter in Bhubaneswar: