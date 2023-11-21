India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Football Match Live: Chhetri and Co. eye consecutive wins, starting XI out
India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Football Match Live: Catch the Live Updates of IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup qualifier encounter in Bhubaneswar
India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Football Match Live: The Indian football team got off to a perfect start in the FIFA World Cup qualifier last week, defeating Kuwait 1-0 in an away fixture, and will now look to carry forward the momentum as the action shifts to Bhubaneswar. ...Read More India take on heavyweights Qatar in their second match, which will be played at the Kalinga Stadium. Although Qatar are much higher ranked as compared to India, the Blue Tigers will be brimming with confidence in front of a packed arena. The team will also seek inspiration from their past performances against Qatar, which include a 0-0 in their own den. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made 11 saves in that match back in 2019 and talking to media in the pre-match presser hoped he has “less work this time”.
Qatar, on the other hand, head into the contest after a 8-1 win over Afghanistan. Four of those goals came from Almoez Ali, who was the MVP at the 2019 Asian Cup. However, Qatar's recent form has been a bit underwhelming, with two draws and two losses (including 0-4 to Iran) in four friendlies since September. Meanwhile, this is first time the senior Qatar team is traveling to India, but their head coach Carlos Queiroz is here for the second time. He was the Iran coach when they won 3-0 in Bengaluru in the World Cup Qualifiers in 2015.
Catch the Live Updates of IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup qualifier encounter in Bhubaneswar:
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 21, 2023 06:03 PM IST
India's starting XI
Amrinder Singh (GK), Rahul Bheke, Subhashish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Anirudh Thapa, Suresh Singh, Apuia Ralte, Sunil Chhetri (c), Udanta Singh, Chhangte, Nikhil Poojary
Nov 21, 2023 05:53 PM IST
Qatar's recent form
Qatar are ranked 61 in the world, 31 slots above India.
However, Qatar had a forgettable World Cup and have played two draws and two losses (including 0-4 to Iran) in four friendlies since September.
Nov 21, 2023 05:42 PM IST
What if Manvir doesn't play
If India does miss Manvir's services in front, India might switch to 4-3-3 formation.
Anirudh Thapa, Suresh Wangjam and Lalengmawia Ralte could then form the midfield. Or, Sahal Abdul Samad could drop into midfield.
Sunil Chhetri could have Mahesh Naorem and Udanta Singh on either side in the front three.
Nov 21, 2023 05:28 PM IST
Manvir Singh doubtful
Manvir Singh, who scored the goal in India's 1-0 win against Kuwait, is doubtful for the match tonight. The tall forward from Punjab skipped training on Monday evening.
Nov 21, 2023 05:22 PM IST
Full house expected
A few months back the Indian team had won the Intercontinental Cup at the same venue and fans are hoping for a similar outcome tonight, although it will be relatively harder considering Qatar's ranking.
But fans have been visiting the arena and tickets are officially sold out.
Nov 21, 2023 05:11 PM IST
What happened in previous encounter
India head into the contest with a 1-0 over Kuwait.
Qatar, on the other hand, mauled Afghanistan 8-1 in their previous encounter.
Nov 21, 2023 03:51 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifier encounter between India and Qatar, which will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The kick-off is at 7:00 pm.
