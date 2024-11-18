Lionel Messi receives apology from Paraguay defender after fans throw bottles at Argentina captain

Lionel Messi and Argentina fell to a 1-2 defeat against Paraguay, in Asuncion on Friday. The match was a heated encounter and at half-time, the Argentina captain could be seen confronting Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco for a decision in the first-half. Argentina's Lionel Messi during the match vs Paraguay.(REUTERS)

In the 32nd-minute, Paraguayan defender Omar Alderete got a yellow card. Five minutes later during a counter-attack, he brought down Messi to the ground, but the referee ignored it, not handing a second yellow. At the end of first-half, Messi confronted the referee and could be seen pointing his finger at him.

Then another incident when Messi attempted to take a corner, but was targeted by Paraguay fans, who threw bottles at him.

Taking to Instagram, Alderete issued an apology to Messi for the treatment by Paraguay fans. "Dear Leo Messi, I want to apologize on behalf of my country for the unfortunate incident in which someone threw a bottle at you. You are an idol for millions here and around the world (especially for Fede)", he wrote.

"We deeply regret this disrespectful act that does not represent the affection and admiration we feel for you", he added.

The match began with Argentina getting the lead 11 minutes into the game, when Enzo Fernandez found Lautaro Martinez, and the striker made it 1-0. In the 19th-minute, Gustavo Velazquez's cross found Antonio Sanabria made it 1-1 with a bicycle kick. Then two minutes into the second-half, Alderete headed in from a free-kick to make it 2-1 for Paraguay.

Messi and Argentina will be back in action November 19, when they take on Peru and will look to break their three-match winless streak. Speaking after the match Lionel Scaloni said, "The (goal) at the start of the second half made everything more difficult. We have to congratulate the opponent, who defended very well."