Cristiano Ronaldo drops a bombshell on retirement plans: ‘It will be in a year or two…’

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his retirement plans after netting a brace against Poland, including a stunning overhead kick. Ronaldo continues to break goal-scoring records on the big stage and recently became the first player to breach the 900-goal mark in professional football. The 39-year-old suffered a heartbreak in the last two tournaments with the national team - the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2024; despite having a well-balanced unit, Portugal suffered early exits in both tournaments. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also faced criticism for his below-par show in the mega tournaments. Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Nations League match against Poland.(AFP)

However, his hunger for scoring goals remained intact as he scored a couple in Portugal's massive 5-1 win over Poland in a UEFA Nations League clash.

After his breathtaking performance, Ronaldo shared his future plans and suggested that he has a year or two left in him.

“I just want to enjoy the game. My plan for retirement? If it happens, it will be in a year or two... But I don’t know. I’ll be 40 soon, and I want to enjoy this moment while I still feel motivated. As soon as the motivation is gone, I’ll walk away," Ronaldo told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored a penalty and an overhead kick in Portugal's incredible win despite an underwhelming show in first half.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez also admitted that his team was not at his best in the first half but they managed to turn things around in the last 45 minutes to claim a massive win.

"The first half was very bad for what we wanted to do, we lost focus and got frustrated. But the second half was the best I've seen," said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez.

"We've changed the mentality and increased the intensity and mutual support. We didn't let Poland play," he added.

Unbeaten Portugal top the group with 13 points, six ahead of Croatia, who lost 1-0 away to a Scotland side who are still bottom but now level on four points with third-placed Poland.

Poland host Scotland on the final matchday on Monday when Portugal travel to Croatia.