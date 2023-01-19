Home / Sports / Football / Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Highlights: PSG beat Saudi All-Stars in 5-4 goal fest, Ronaldo nets brace
Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Highlights: PSG beat Saudi All-Stars in 5-4 goal fest, Ronaldo nets brace

Updated on Jan 20, 2023 01:00 AM IST

Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Football Highlights: Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain defeated Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Star XI 5-4 in an epic battle between the two footballing GOATS. Catch the Highlights of PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI:

Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Highlights:
Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Highlights:(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Highlights: There was no shortage of goals as Paris Saint-German secured a 5-4 win over Saudi All-Stars in the exhibition match in Riyadh. The action kicked-off with Lionel Messi breaking the deadlock inside the opening three minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo then found the equaliser for the hosts as he successfully converted from the penalty spot after being fouled by PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, with a little over 10 minutes remaining in the first half. PSG were then reduced to 10 men but it didn't stop them from attacking. Marquinhos restored the lead just on the brink of halftime but shortly after Ronaldo netted his second goal to bring things on level terms at the interval. The second half saw PSG start on a strong note, with Sergio Ramos scoring an easy tap in inside the first 10 minutes. However, PSG's celebration were cut short as Hyeon Soo Jang scored the equaliser moments later. Kylian Mbappe then restored PSG's lead, successfully converting a penalty after a defender handed the ball inside the D. Hugo Ekitiké then made it 5-3 before Talisca scored the final goal of the match, which came in the stoppage time. Catch the Highlights of PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 20, 2023 12:40 AM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: PSG win 5-4

    Talisca blasts it from outside the D into the left corner. The ball goes past Gianluigi Donnarumma, who despite putting in a dive, fails to make any connection.

    That will also be the final action of the evening as PSG win the contest 5-4.

  • Jan 20, 2023 12:35 AM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Opportunity wasted

    Talisca attracts the defender towards him inside the opponent's D, before cutting it to the right to his teammate. He plays it back, before a Saudi player takes an attempt at the goal. The shot sails over the post. PSG 5-3 Saudi All-Stars (89')

  • Jan 20, 2023 12:32 AM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Tight defending by PSG

    Saudi All-Stars are searching for goals, while PSG are defending tightly to hold on to their lead as we enter the closing stages of the match. PSG 5-3 Saudi Arabia XI (88')

  • Jan 20, 2023 12:29 AM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Freekick

    Talisca is taken down right outside the box by PSG defender, which results in a freekick. Talisca steps up to take the setpiece but his shot sails just over the crossbar as PSG hold on to their two-goal lead. PSG 5-3 Saudi All-Stars (83') 

  • Jan 20, 2023 12:23 AM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: PSG net their 5th goal

    Hugo Ekitiké receives a pass just beyond the center line and he rushes towards the opposition goal, before blasting it past the goalkeeper to hand PSG a two-goal cushion. PSG 5-3 Saudi All-Stars (77')

  • Jan 20, 2023 12:21 AM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Chance

    A good opportunity for the hosts but the attempt by Saudi All-Stars player goes across the goal. PSG hold on to their lead. PSG 4-3 Saudi All-Stars (74')

  • Jan 20, 2023 12:17 AM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: PSG keep things under control

    Despite the big names being substituted, PSG still have managed to keep things under control. The hosts have been constantly testing Donnaruma. PSG 4-3 Saudi All-Stars (71')

  • Jan 20, 2023 12:10 AM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe substituted

    Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe are substituted right after the hour mark. The hosts are trailing 1-0 and are desperately seeking for an equaliser. PSG 4-3 Saudi All-Stars (65')

  • Jan 20, 2023 12:07 AM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: The goals keep coming

    The goals keep coming as Hyeon Soo Jang heads it past Navas to make it 3-3, shortly after PSG take the lead. 

    Moments later Al Bulayhi handles the ball inside the D and PSG are awarded with a penalty. Mbappe steps up and makes no mistake as PSG once again restore their one-goal lead. PSG 4-3 Saudi All-Stars (60')

  • Jan 19, 2023 11:58 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Sergio Ramos scores

    Mbappe rushes inside the D from the right side and takes an attempt at the goal, which is punched for a corner by the goalkeeper. Messi takes a quick short corner as PSG roll the ball around in Saudi All-Stars D, before the ball is passed to Mbappe on the right. This time he goes close to the post and cuts in a cross, which is easily tapped in by Sergio Ramos. PSG 3-2 Saudi All-Stars (54')

  • Jan 19, 2023 11:55 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Both teams search for opening

    PSG try to build an attack and the Saudi All-Stars goalkeeper touches the ball with his hands but outside the box. Could have been a red card but fortunately the flag was raised for offside. 

    Meanwhile, the hosts continue their attack as a shot at PSG goal just goes over the post. PSG 2-2 Saudi All-Stars XI (50')

  • Jan 19, 2023 11:53 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Navas makes a terrific save

    PSG start to build an attack right from the word go but it feels like Saudi All-Stars have walked out with renewed energy. They get an early corner and a player connects his head, forcing Navas to make a terrific save. Danger is averted by PSG. PSG 2-2 Saudi All-Stars (47')

  • Jan 19, 2023 11:49 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Second half underway

    The players walk out in the middle to resume the action. Both the sides make two substitutions. Ronaldo gets the ball rolling and the second half is underway.

  • Jan 19, 2023 11:33 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Ronaldo scores again

    Minutes before the half-time whistle Saudi All-Stars gets a freekick just outside the box. He shoots it straight into the wall. However, he makes quick ammends as he heads an incoming ball, which hits the post but PSG fail to clear the ball. Ronaldo rushes towards it and blasts it from close range to score his second goal of the night. That also will be the final action before the halftime whistle. Saudi All-Stars XI 2-2 PSG at halftime

  • Jan 19, 2023 11:29 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Neymar misses penalty

    Neymar is taken down inside the D and the referee signals for VAR. The touch looked very mild but referee still awards PSG with a penalty. Neymar steps to take the spot kick and he misses. Shoots it straight towards the Saudi All-Stars XI keeper, who dived to his right. PSG 2-1 Saudi All-Stars (45')

  • Jan 19, 2023 11:25 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Marquinhos scores

    Despite being reduced to 10 men, PSG restore their one goal lead. Marquinhos taps in a cross coming from the left past the goalkeeper. PSG 2-1 Saudi All-Stars XI (43')

  • Jan 19, 2023 11:22 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Red card

    Juan Bernat takes down a Saudi All-Stars player charging towards the PSG half. He was the lone man inside the D and he took down the opposition player with a strong challenge. He is shown a red card for his challenge as PSG go down to 10 men. PSG 1-1 Saudi All-Stars XI (40') 

  • Jan 19, 2023 11:18 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Ronaldo equalises

    Ronaldo is taken down by Keylor Navas and Saudi All-Stars XI is awarded a penalty. Not sure if it was a penalty as Ronaldo made no connection and collided with Navas while going for the header. 

    The former Manchester United man steps up for the penalty and converts it successfully. He then runs towards the corner flag and brings out his iconic Siuuuuu celebration. Saudi All-Stars XI equalise in the 33rd minute. PSG 1-1 Saudi All-Stars XI 

  • Jan 19, 2023 11:09 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: PSG build from center

    PSG try to build from the center, getting all their players involved. Plenty of short passes but they lose possession outside the box. Another danger averted by the home side. PSG 1-0 Saudi All-Stars XI (27')

  • Jan 19, 2023 11:06 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Offside saves Saudi All-Stars

    A good interception by the Saudi All-Stars goalkeeper as his touch deflects a dangerous cross, which is eventually cleared. 

    Moments later Mbappe then goes past the goalkeeper, and puts it inside the net, but the goal won't count as it is ruled offside. PSG 1-0 Saudi All-Stars XI (25')

  • Jan 19, 2023 11:00 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: PSG miss another opportunity

    Another opportunity for PSG as Mbappe recieves the ball on the left side of the box, he then plays a cross, with the ball rolling past the face of the goal. Neymar slides but fails to get any connection as Saudi All-Stars survive another threat. PSG 1-0 Saudi All-Stars XI (18') 

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:57 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Neymar almost doubles PSG's lead

    Things have slowed down a bit for PSG as they roll a long through ball towards Achraf Hakimi on the right flank. He then rolls the ball inside towards the far corner, which finds Neymar. Neymar takes an attempt at the goal after a couple of touches, but it is saved by the home side goalkeeper. PSG 1-0 Saudi All-Stars XI (16')

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:53 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Saudi All Stars XI search for opening 

    Luiz Gustavo takes an attempt at the PSG goal but Navas is there for the rescue. Shortly after the threat is avoided, Ronaldo makes another run but loses balance right in front of the D. PSG 1-0 Saudi All-Stars XI (11') 

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:50 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: PSG continue to threat

    PSG are continuing to threat the Saudi goal as they play a couple of short passes inside the D, before the defenders force PSG to roll the ball for a back pass. PSG 1-0 Saudi All-Stars XI (8')

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:47 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Navas saves Ronaldo's shot

    Cristiano Ronaldo blasts at the goalpost from the edge of the D, but his shot lacks pace and is easily blocked by PSG goalie Keylor Navas. PSG 1-0 All-Stars XI (5' mins)

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:44 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Messi scores

    PSG have kept hold of the possession although Saudi All-Stars XI, and Lionel Messi breaks the deadlock inside the first three minutes. 

    Neymar lofts the ball to Messi inside the box, and he rolls it past the Saudi goalkeeper for a soft finish. PSG 1-0 All-Stars XI

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:40 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Here we go! 

    Mbappe gets the ball rolling. PSG kicking from left to right. 

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:36 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Pre-match rituals ft. Amitabh Bachchan

    The players have line-up in the middle for the pre-match rituals. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan along with Saudi chiefs are greeting the players.

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:34 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Indian superstar in the house

    Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is at Riyadh to watch the match.
    Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is at Riyadh to watch the match.

    Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is at Riyadh to watch the match.

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:20 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Players go back in tunnel

    The warm-ups ahead of the match are done as players march back to the tunnel. Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe start for PSG.

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:19 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: PSG XI 

    Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Juan Bernat, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:16 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Who misses out?

    Marco Verratti has not traveled with the PSG unit. Meanwhile, David Ospina is the only big name missing from the Saudi All-Star XI side. 

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:10 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Players warm-up

    The players are on the pitch warming up. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe can be seen training with other players.

  • Jan 19, 2023 10:05 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: What happened the last time

    This is the first clash between Ronaldo and Messi after two years. The last time the two GOATS met, Ronaldo had finished on the winning side as Juventus defeated Barcelona 3-0 in a Champions League tie.

  • Jan 19, 2023 09:57 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: A new chapter

    The fixture also marks a new chapter of the epic rivalry between the two footballing GOATS. Although this is an exhibition match, but it also marks Ronaldo's debut in Saudi Arabia soil, since signing a lucrative deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr FC.

  • Jan 19, 2023 09:42 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    It's time for Messi vs Ronaldo! Saudi All-Star XI are all set to take on Ligue 1 giants PSG in the upcoming friendly match at the famous King Fahd International Stadium. 

