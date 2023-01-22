Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo squares up against ex-UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in hilarious face-off

Cristiano Ronaldo called time on his glittering time in Europe after last year's FIFA World Cup 2023 in Qatar, signing for Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr for a sensational 2-1/2 year contract recently, estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros. He saw his Manchester United get terminated after a controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club’s hierarchy and head coach Erik ten Hag. His Saudi debut came in the friendly between PSG and Saudi All-Star XI on January 19, where he served as captain for the latter.

PSG won the match 5-4, but Ronaldo scored a first-half and even Lionel Messi scored an early goal for the visitors. Jang Hyun-soo and Talisca scored the other goals for the home side. Meanwhile, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike also found their names in the scoresheet for the Ligue 1 side.

Also Read | ‘I don't like to see Francis out’: UFC star reflects on Ngannou's exit, claims Jon Jones 'peaked too early'

Ronaldo recently met Cameroonian-French MMA fighter Francis Ngannou. Ngannou was a UFC Heavyweight Champion, but was stripped off his title after he failed to sign a new contract. The duo shared photos of each other hanging out in Riyadh and seemed to be having a merry time. Much to the delight of fans, they also had a face-off and then were left in splits. Here is the video:

Ngannou was stripped of his title on January 14, 2023 after he and the UFC could not come to terms on a new contract. UFC opted to waive its one-year matching rights clause, which made him an unrestricted free agent. In an interview, the fighter revealed that they couldn't reach an agreement as he asked for health insurance, ability to have sponsorships for all UFC fighters, and to have a fighter advocate present during all fighter contract negotiations. After the negotiations failed, he became the first reigning champion to leave UFC since BJ Penn (2004).

