Watch: Lionel Messi and Neymar relive Barcelona days to combine for stunning PSG goal

PSG built on their position on top of the Ligue 1 table with a 1-0 win against Lyon, on Monday at the Groupama Stadium. The win also helped PSG extend their unbeaten run in the French League with Lionel Messi finding the back of the net. The Argentine genius combined with Neymar in the fifth minute to break the deadlock for the French capital side. The former Barcelona captain latched onto Neymar's pass, who dribbled past Lyon defenders with ease, and drove the ball past Anthony Lopes.

Here is a video of the goal:

It was also Neymar's seventh assist of the season. After the match, the Brazilian forward said, "I feel very happy to have reached this many games in Ligue 1 with PSG. I’m also even more happy that we won the game. Yes it was a very good game tonight, we played very well. We won the game even though the game was difficult against a tough opponent. We had to be good defensively and going forward and that’s what enabled us to win this game which was the most important part."

Meanwhile, PSG coach Christophe Galtier called it an 'important win'. Speaking after the match in the post-match press conference, he said, "Yes it’s an important win because of the other teams’ results. It was important to get the victory and go back to the top of the table. We knew it would be a tough game. We could have had an easier game if we had finished our chances... I think the team played very well in an intense game just a few days after a Champions League game. We had a lot of possession and a lot of good chances. I think we also defended very intelligently without committing too many fouls."

"In Paris whether there’s an international break or not it’s always important to win games. That’s how it is but of course it keeps the momentum going. We’ve played 11 games, won 10 and drawn one. It’s a good start, now a lot of the players are going away on international duty. There will only be 5-6 players left here. I hope that they will be able to rest a bit and not be overplayed by their nations and that they come back fit and with no injuries," he further added.

