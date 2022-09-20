Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United decide on Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, target La Liga striker

Manchester United decide on Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, target La Liga striker

football
Published on Sep 20, 2022 03:00 PM IST

Manchester United have reportedly found a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to depart in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United.(Getty)
With Cristiano Ronaldo expected to depart Manchester United in the winter transfer window, the Premier League club are expected to make a bid for Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman is currently with Atletico Madrid on a two-year loan spell. According to The Athletic, Griezmann could be available for transfer in January, with Atletico yet to turn the forward's temporary switch to a permanent stay.

Recently, Griezmann was recalled by Didier Deschamps for France's UEFA Nations League matches against Austria and Denmark. Regarding Griezmann, Deschamps said, "At least he's not tired, you have to see the positive things. Despite playing time, he is still an important and decisive player. Of course he aspires to more, to have a better athletic condition. Today he plays 30 minutes, he hasn't completed 90 for a long time."

Meanwhile, Oliver Giroud will get another chance to equal France's scoring record and needs three goals to reach Theirry Henry's record tally of 51, and he will also be aiming for a place in the World Cup squad.

After helping AC Milan win the Italian league for the first time in 11 years, the 35-year-old Giroud has maintained his good form. His penalty on Wednesday in Milan's 3-1 win against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League was his fourth in eight games — including one in a victory against city rival Inter Milan this month.

Deschamps also recalled Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, and handed first call-ups to Monaco defender Benoît Badiashile, Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani. Central defender Presnel Kimpembe is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury, while striker Karim Benzema is nursing a minor thigh injury and is being rested.

manchester united cristiano ronaldo english premier league antoine griezmann
