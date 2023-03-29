‘Francis Ngannou made an error…’: Conor McGregor opines on ex-UFC Champ's exit

Conor McGregor is expected to return to action in the Octagon with a bout against Michael Chandler, this year. The two-division UFC champion he has two fights remaining on his current contract with the promotion. He would become a free agent by 2024 if he fights twice this year. Conor McGregor (REUTERS)

In recent times, MMA stars like Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou have ended their association with UFC to explore fresh grounds. In an interaction with The MMA Hour, McGregor was asked if he had any plans to get involved with another promoter after his contract with UFC ends.

ALSO READ| 'Brothers vs Brothers': Sami Zayn reacts to beating The Usos by teaming up with Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

“What, to go out and do a little side quest, and seeking to get some boxing dollars and all the rest of it?. No, for me — for me, the UFC is pinnacle and it’s the company I love. It’s a company, I wish to be with this company for the rest of my career. I hope we can continue,” said McGregor.

The 34-year-old further talked about how much he owed to UFC and how the company had helped him in life.

“I want to be in the UFC. My catalog is in the UFC. My highlight reel is in the UFC. Look, let’s see what happens. I hope they feel the same also," said the two-division Champion.

“I love the company dearly. It’s changed my life. It’s given me so much and it’s helped me in many situations in my life. ... The UFC is my company,” added McGregor.

The Irish MMA fighter also shared what he felt about Ngannou's decision of severing ties with UFC and trying his hands in boxing. Talking about Ngannou, McGregor opined that the Cameroonian-French MMA star made a mistake by leaving UFC. McGregor pointed out the fact that how UFC Performance Institute had helped Ngannou in recovering from his severe knee injury and also provided him so many resources.

“Ngannou, think of all he got. He had his injury, he was in that PI using all the equipment, all everything, there was no dough on that. There would have been no charge on that. He’s getting the accommodation, he’s getting everything sorted," said McGregor.

“I thought he made an error, to be honest. I mean, he hasn’t fought in a minute. Get a bout under the belt and then maybe start. I wasn’t sure why he done that, to be honest. He kind of took the shine off him how it went, but look, I wish him well,” he added.