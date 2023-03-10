Jon Jones fires salvo at Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier after heavyweight title win in UFC 285

Jon Jones is high on confidence after becoming the new heavyweight champion in UFC 285 where he surpassed France's Ciryl Gane. Jones took just two minutes and four seconds to achieve glory in the high voltage encounter. The tame surrender by Gane in the bout, surprised several experts. At the same time, it reinforced Jones' greatness as an MMA fighter.

Ever since UFC 285 concluded, fans are wondering over the possibility of a fight between former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and Jones. Ngannou is currently out of action from UFC after his rift with President Dana White over certain demands.

On Thursday, Jones was asked if he thought a match against Ngannou would be possible. In reply, Jones tweeted " I highly doubt it, especially after that first performance. Like I said the dude left for a reason. Came up with every demand and request in the world. He knew that UFC wasn’t going to bend, he found his way out."

Jones also reflected on his former rival Daniel Cormier's reaction to his quick title win. Cormier was commentating during the bout and was taken aback by how quick the result was out. On Twitter, Jones reacted to Cormier's situation, on the insistence of a fan.

"My man couldn’t even pretend to smile, it was pretty funny. Asking what happened, an experience former champion and analyst suddenly not being able to identify a guillotine," tweeted Jones.

With the heavyweight title win, Jones had become only the eight fighter in UFC history to have won two titles in different weight divisions as he had already won the light heavyweight title previously.

Meanwhile, Jones is likely to lock horns with Stipe Miocic at UFC 290, which is scheduled to take place during the promotion’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas on July 8.