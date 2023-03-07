UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones wishes to fight against WWE superstar Brock Lesnar

American MMA fighter Jon Jones made a remarkable comeback to the Octagon as he lifted the men's Heavyweight title by surpassing Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 on Saturday. Jones tasted victory on his debut in the weight divison and became only the eighth UFC fighter ever to win titles in two different weight categories, having already lifted the light heavyweight title eariler.

Every champion wishes to lock horns with another champion. In sports, nothing can be bigger than a clash between two superstars of the game. And reigning heavyweight champion Jones is no different. Recently, Jones was gave an interview to "The Sporting News" Journalist Karisa Maxwell who questioned him about his ultimate fantasy fight opponent. In reply, Jones picked WWE superstar Brock Lesnar.

"I think fighting Brock Lesnar would have been really cool. Brock isn't the most technical guy but he has a massive fanbase. He's a lot bigger than me and it would have been one of those really cool David vs. Goliath situations... I think we both would have done great things for our family and for our team financially that would have been massive... Never say never. Brock, if you're out there," said Jones.

Interestingly, WWE superstar Brock was a UFC Heavyweight Champion in 2008 during his career in mixed martial arts. Brock had won the heavyweight title by surpassing legendary MMA fighter Randy Couture in UFC 91 in 2008. Brock last appeared in UFC 200 in a fight against MMA star Mark Hunt. The current WWE superstar emerged victorious in the bout but the decision was overturned to a no-contest after he failed a post-fight drug test and tested positive for banned substances.

However, Lesnar has earlier made it clear that he had no plans to return to UFC any longer as now he considers himself too old for Mixed Martial Arts.