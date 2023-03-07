Watch: Alexa Grasso receives a hero's welcome on arrival in Mexico after women's Flyweight title win in UFC 285

Mexico's Alexa Grasso stunned Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 285 on Saturday. She lifted the women's flyweight title through submission win over the 35-year-old. Shevchenko was in the lead by 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 till the third round but a brilliant choke by Grasso on her in the fourth round, turned the tables in the match. Grasso created history, becoming the first Mexican woman to become UFC champion.

On Monday, Grasso received a hero's welcome with pomp and show, on reaching her homeland in Mexico. She was welcomed by playing of traditional Mexican music and the event was graced by many of her fans who grabbed the opportunity to take selfies and pictures with their very own champion. A video of her fabulous ‘welcome ceremony’ went viral on social media.

Watch the Video here:

In Grasso's honour, a mural has also been created in Mexico. ESPNDeportes' MMA writer Carlos Contreras Legaspi took to Twitter to post a picture of her newly created mural.

"Alexa Grasso’s mural after her win in #UFC285," posted Carlos.

With her title win, Grasso is currently among three UFC champions from Mexico. She joined reigning men's Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and current men's interim Featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, both of whom hail from Mexico.

Grasso's mural has been created by Mode Orozco who also made murals for Mexico's other two champions- Moreno and Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, after her loss, Shevchenko demanded an immediate rematch as she believed that she was better than Grasso for most of the time. During the post-fight press conference, Grasso replied to Shevchenko's demands and said "Of course [I would like to fight her again], she was so dominant in the division. Of course, we could do this again."

In the main event of UFC 285, Jon Jones had defeated Ciryl Gane to lift the heavyweight title.