Watch: Viral video of Jon Jones bleating like a GOAT after heavyweight title win over Ciryl Gane in UFC 285

Uber confident Jon Jones humbled Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 and lifted the heavyweight title on Saturday night in USA. Marking his return to the Octagon after a three-year hiatus, it was a perfect day for Jones as he scripted history by becoming only the eight fighter in UFC to have won championship titles in two different weight categories. It was heavyweight debut for Jones who had already been a light heavyweight champion earlier.

As Jones performed a guillotine choke on Ganes and compelled him to submit, the crowd erupted in loud cheers. Thousands of fans chanted "Greatest of All Time(GOAT)" in acknowledgement of Jones' incredible victory. And Jones didn't disappoint the crowd either. After the historic win, he bleated like a goat in the cage as if to validate the chants from the crowd of fans. A video of Jones' hilarious reaction went viral on social media.

Watch the Viral video here.

In the post-match interaction, Jones said "It was great to be back, I'm so excited. No injuries, feel awesome. We said we are gonna dominate, not win. Now we go to the after party, we shake hands and we get to meet more fans and I am really excite about that."

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Mexico's Alexa Grasso stunned Valentina Shevchenko to win the women's flyweight title. Till the third round, Shevchenko was in the lead by 29-28,29-28,29-28. But a brilliant choke by Grasso on her, shattered Shevchenko's dreams of retaining the title. Grasso won by submission, just seconds before the conclusion of round 4.

In other matches of the main card, Shavkat Rakhmonov won in the welterweight category by submission over Geoff Neal. Mateusz Gamrot surpassed Jalin Turner in lightweight, securing the win by split decision after the conclusion of three rounds. And Bo Nickal overcame Jamie Pickett through submission in round one of middleweight category.