Ciryl Gane picks toughest UFC fighter between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

Ciryl Gane is set to face the biggest challenge of his career as he will lock horns with Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 285. The high-voltage contest will decide the new champion in heavyweight division. And Gane will have the golden opportunity to prove his mettle after having lost the chance against Francis Ngannou in UFC 270 in January, last year. Meanwhile, Jones will be marking his debut in heavyweight after returning to the octagon after almost three years.

The mind games and boastful talks ahead of the much-awaited contest between Jones and Gane, has already peaked interest of the fans. Ahead of the big fight, Gane shared how big a challenge Jones would be for him. He also contrasted Jones' abilities as against former heavyweight champion Ngannou.

ALSO READ| UFC 285 LIVE Updates: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, Who will claim the title?

"The biggest challenge is going to be to manage this guy [Jones] because he's well-rounded, he has a lot of strengths... He's probably the biggest test I have in my life, for sure," said Gane.

The French MMA fighter also responded to the question whether Jones would be a bigger threat than Ngannou.

[Bigger than the test against Francis Ngannou?] Yeah... He's a G.O.A.T., he's a legend... I want to beat this guy for this, to prove I can do it, and to prove I'm also the best guy on this planet... I want to surprise, I want to shock the world," said Gane.

Certainly, taking on Jones will be a pretty tough challenge as he is considered by many experts to be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in all of MMA. The American fighter holds the UFC records for most title fight wins (14), most light heavyweight wins (20) and the longest light heavyweight win streak (13).

UFC President Dana White has announced that the winner of Gane vs Jones, will square off against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in their next match.

“He’s absolutely the next one. Whoever wins on Saturday night will face Stipe next,” said White.