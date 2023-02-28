Jon Jones undermines Ciryl Gane's abilities in snide remarks ahead of UFC 285

Jon Jones will take on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4. Fans are eagerly waiting for the bout between Jones and Gane and some of them are already arguing that French MMA fighter will be the most technically sound fighter that 'Bones' has ever faced.

Amid such arguments, Jones took to Twitter on Monday and tweeted about his UFC 239 fight against Brazil's Thiago Santos in July 2019. Going down the memory lane, 'Bones' reminisced how his Brazilian opponent was a force to reckon with and highlighted his amazing skills.

"Man I just finished watching my Thiago Santos fight again. I think it’s crazy that you guys consider gane the most technical kickboxer I’ve ever faced. Everything Thiago did have bad intentions on it. Dude had lightning speed, power, explosiveness. Crazy versatility."

In an apparent Jibe at Gane, Jones further highlighted how the French kickboxer had peformed well against below par opponents.

"ganes last three opponents had terrible defense. Those guys couldn’t stop a kick if their life depended on it. He’s fought flat footed boxers his last three fights," tweeted Jones.

While undermining Gane, Jones also remembered the French fighter's bout against Francis Ngannou in UFC 270 which Gane had lost. Gane was in a commanding position in the match at one stage but got defeated by an experienced Ngannou. 'Bones' responded to a fan's comment "Gane the guy that went for a heel hook to lose a fight".

In a blunt criticism of Gane's tactics against Ngannou in January 2022, Jones tweeted "Gave up a dominant position, went for a leg lock when all he had to do was lay on an exhausted Francis."

As the bout between Gane and Jones in UFC 285 draws near, fans can expect more mind games and snide remarks against each other.