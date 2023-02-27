UFC President Dana White opens up on prospect of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski rematch

Islam Makhachev had prevailed over Alexander Volkanovski in the epic UFC 284 bout at RAC Arena in Australia, almost two weeks ago. The close encounter between the two superstars had grabbed tremendous limelight even as Volkanovski thought that he had performed better. After the win, Makhachev had acknowledged the greatness of his opponent who had given him a tough contest.

Ever since the fight took place, fans have been voicing their desire of watching another bout between the two champions. Even both fighters had said that they looked forward to taking on each other again.

On Saturday, UFC President Dana White interacted with the media at the UFC Fight Night 220 post-fight press conference. He

reflected on the prospect of a fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski in near future.

"When you make a super fight, could you possibly have a better result than we did on that fight? When the entire world is arguing over who won, that's a super fight and it delivers right. The only thing that could possibly be better than that, is the guy who is fighting the interim title comes out incredible too," said the UFC President.

White went on to further reveal that after the upcoming bout between current featherweight champion Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez, there will be a possible rematch of Makhachev vs Volkanovski.

So now you got Yair Rodriguez vs Volkanovski right? We will see what happens with Islam and where he ends up fighting next. You have to do Yair. You have to do that fight. I mean the guy came out and absolutely dominated a stud that night. And then you have the rematch after they both fight again you could not have a better result," said White.

“Listen, I don’t know; we didn’t make any fights yet.There are a lot of different things that play out making these fights, you know- timing, injuries, personal stuff, whatever it might be but yeah, to me, the fight that makes sense is Yair vs. Volkanovski, Islam vs. somebody, whenever that happens, and then you do the rematch," he concluded.