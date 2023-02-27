How close was Damian Lillard in breaking 60-year old NBA record for most points in one half of a game?

Portland Trail Blazers surpassed Houston Rockets by 131-114 in the NBA game on Sunday. Damian Lillard was the star of the night for Trail Blazers as he scored a career-best 71 points which included 13 3-pointers. Lillard's record shattering feat was acknowledged by the crowd who began chanting “MVP! MVP!” in the final moments of the game.

With his match-winning performance, the 32-year-old became only the eighth player to score at least 70 points in a game in NBA history. He joined the elite list of achieving such feat which only includes Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson, David Robinson, Kobe Bryant, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker.

Lillard's amazing feat also the joint best performance by any player in the ongoing season. He is now tied with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season as the latter had also scored 71 points in a win over Chicago in January.

By halftime, Trail Blazers were leading by 15 points having 73 as against 58 scored by Rockets till then. 41 points including eight 3-pointers were scored by Lillard by the halftime, which was the most by any player in a half this season. Fans began to wonder if it was also the most by any player ever but it wasn't.

The record of scoring the most points in a half in the NBA, is held by Wilt Chamberlain who had scored 59 points for Philadelphia Warriors in the second half against the New York Knicks on March 2nd, 1962. In total, he had aggregated 100-point in that game and it also remains the highest ever points scored by a single player.

"It really, really was a masterful performance. It was a piece of art. That was incredible," Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said after the match.