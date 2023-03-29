'Brothers vs Brothers': Sami Zayn reacts to beating The Usos by teaming up with Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have teamed up together in their rivalry against The Bloodline. The two superstars are set to clash against Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title match at WrestleMania 39. On Monday night RAW, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came to the rescue of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes when his fight against Solo Sikoa was interrupted by The Usos.(Twitter)

On Monday night RAW, Owens and Zayn came to the rescue of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes when his fight against Solo Sikoa was interrupted by The Usos. Owens-Zayn pounced on the Uso brothers, landing quick blows and kicks on both which caused Jey and Jimmy to leave the arena. Meanwhile, Rhodes triumphed against The Enforcer Of The Bloodline and ended Sikoa's unbeaten streak.

Zayn took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a picture of himself alongwith Owens, from the moment of their brief fight against The Usos on Monday night RAW. He captioned the photo as "Brothers VS. Brothers".

The Master Strategist put up a lot of efforts to get Owens onboard, in his fight against Roman Reigns and Co. During Zayn's trials, KO had been refusing to form an alliance with the former Honorary Uce but eventually relented.

In the main event of WrestleMania 39, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns will defend his title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhodes. The Showcase Of The Immortals is scheduled to be held as a two-night premium event at Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.