'Carlos Alcaraz is the only hope': Fans tear Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz apart for ‘dull US Open 2024 final’

Jannik Sinner became the first Italian man to clinch the US Open 2024 title, on Sunday. The world No. 1 sealed a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win against American Taylor Fritz in the men's singles final, and then raised his arms in celebration at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Taylor Fritz, of the United States, and Jannik Sinner, of Italy, pose of a photo.(AP)

Despite Sinner winning his second Grand Slam title, many fans felt it was a boring match. One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared two photos; one was of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic from the Wimbledon 2024 final, and the other was of Sinner with Fritz. The fan wrote, “Name a bigger downgrade than this I’ll wait.”

Another fan wrote, “That was a fairly dull men's final, only briefly coming to life when it looked like Fritz might take the third set. Congrats to Sinner, I guess. Hurry up, Australian Open.”

"Sinner is just that bit better at everything than Fritz. Including being dull", another fan wrote.

"It's a joke.... Fritz served well in second set, but he's basically a spectator. He can barely compete. Terribly sad and disappointing, and Sinner's game - while brilliant - is completely dull, despite the perfect execution. Jack Draper was far more challenging", one fan said.

Another fan stated, “Alcaraz is the only hope for the immediate future of tennis.”

The match also turned out to be a moment of redemption for Sinner, who was recently involved in a doping scandal at the start of the tournament. It was revealed that he tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March, but avoided a ban. Meanwhile, an independent tribunal accepted his defence that the results were affected by unintentional contamination.

Sinner has also ended his year with a 55-5 win-loss record. He won the Australian Open earlier in 2024.