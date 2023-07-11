Nick Kyrgios left red-faced after 'underdog' Carlos Alcaraz gives brutal reality check over Djokovic Wimbledon claim

Nick Kyrgios is not part of the ongoing 2023 Wimbledon. The runner up from 2022, who has so far had a forgettable year as he remained sidelined for the better half of the season, had opted out of the tournament on the eve of his first match with a wrist injury. However, he has his eyes on the proceedings at the SW19 which was evident from his social media interactions. On Monday, before the final singles match of the day, between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini, the Aussie had made a massive claim only to be left red-faced by the world no.1. (Wimbledon 2023 Day 9 Live Updates) Nick Kyrgios had made a massive claim on Carlos Alcaraz before the world no.1 Wimbledon quarterfinal match

After making the second week at the All England Club, Alcaraz matched his best ever Wimbledon and remained unbeaten on grass, a surface he recently befriended after first ever title last month at The Queen's.

However, the Spaniard was up against a tough task when he faced 2021 finalist and resurgent star Matteo Berrettini, who was yet to be broken in the tournament. Such has been his form that even Alexander Zverev, who lost to the Italian in the round of 16, claimed Berrettini as a surprise title threat for defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Moments before the match, Kyrgios spoke largely on the same lines as he snubbed Alcaraz on his Twitter post to hail Berrettini as the only player to have the ability to end Djokovic's reign.

“I think the only person now who honestly can take down or trouble Novak on the grass is Berrettini…. On the grass you need a bomb for some free points. If not you are in trouble,” he had tweeted.

Alcaraz made a slow start to the quarters and was soon broken by Berrettini before the the 27-year-old won the opening set 6-3. A confident Kyrgios reiterated his words as went to the extend to call Alcaraz an ‘underdog’ in the contest.

"Looks like my insight is credible. Alcaraz is the under dog in this match," he tweeted.

While Kyrgios must have been ready with one last ‘I told you so’ tweet, Alcaraz left his red-faced after being the first player to break Berrettini's serve. He did not just do it in the second set, he broke serve twice in the third and another time in the fourth to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court.

There were no further tweets from Kyrgios although the fans did have a go at him.

Alcaraz betters Wimbledon show

For the first time in his career and only third attempt on the grass-court Slam, he made it to the quarters where he will now face sixth seeded Holger Rune. This will be their second meeting on ATP tour and first at a Major.

"[We] grew up together, passing all the categories, playing great tournaments," the world No 1 said of their upcoming meeting. "Playing quarter-finals of a Grand Slam against him is something great and something that I'm going to enjoy for sure. It's something that for the fans, they are going to enjoy as well."

