Live

Wimbledon 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Djokovic, Swiatek in QF action on Centre Court; Bopanna aims to progress in doubles

Jul 11, 2023 01:32 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 9: Follow Live score and updates of quarterfinal action at the All England Club in London

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Defending champion Novak Djokovic targets the Wimbledon semi-finals on Tuesday while Iga Swiatek plays her first quarterfinal in the grass court tournament. This is Djokovic's 14th Wimbledon quarter-final and standing against him is Andrey Rublev, who is making his first quarterfinal apperance in Wimbledon. Meanwhile, the world number one among females Swiatek survived a scare in her previous match and will look to start afresh against Elina Svitolina. Catch the Live updates of Wimbledon 2023 Day 9:

  • Jul 11, 2023 01:32 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: A look at Djokovic's opponent

    Novak Djokovic's opponent Andrey Rublev, on the other hand, is making his first appearance in Wimbledon quarterfinal, completing the full set of quarter-final appearances at the Slams.

    If we look at his record against the Serb, Rublev has only managed to overcome Djokovic once in four meetings. 

    The two had met at the Australian Open quarterfinal this year, where Rublev could only manage seven games in a straight-sets defeat.

  • Jul 11, 2023 01:16 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic's staggering record 

    Novak Djokovic has 90 wins from 100 matches at the All England Club and is yet to lose a single match on Centre Court in 10 years.

    "I feel a great connection with this court. Every match that I win, every time I step on the court I feel more confident to play the match and hopefully the love affair continues for a long time," he said.

  • Jul 11, 2023 01:02 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic's numbers

    The defending champion is just three wins away from a record-equaling eighth Wimbledon title, which will be his 24th Grand Slam in total.

    Meanwhile, this is his 14th Wimbledon quarter-final appearance, 56th at the Slams.

  • Jul 11, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Wimbledon 2023 Day 9. Today Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek are in quarter-final action against their respective opponents. In men's doubles we'll see Indian Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden take on the pair of David Pel and Reese Stalder. 

Topics
wimbledon novak djokovic Iga swiatek + 1 more

tennis
ByHT Sports Desk

‘I now know I belong at Wimbledon’: Eubanks after stunning win vs Tsitsipas

Making his Wimbledon debut at 27, Eubanks reached the quarterfinals at a major for the first time by stunning two-time Slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. celebrates winning his fourth round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 11, 2023 10:07 AM IST
PTI |

Watch: Alcaraz shows wizardry with insane around-the-net winner vs Berrettini

The reigning US Open champion and top seed will next face rising sensation Holger Rune in a mouth-watering clash on the last eight.

Carlos Alcaraz hit an outrageous winner
tennis
Published on Jul 11, 2023 08:56 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Alcaraz and Djokovic still on collision course, Rybakina in Wimbledon quarters

Alcaraz will face fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune on Wednesday in what will be the youngest Wimbledon men's quarters while Djokovic is back in action on Tuesday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 11, 2023 07:06 AM IST
Reuters |

Djokovic shatters Federer's majestic Wimbledon feat on reaching quarterfinals

Djokovic sealed a 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 against the 17th seed to reach the quarterfinal at the Wimbledon again.

Novak Djokovic reached Wimbledon quarterfinal for the 14th time in his career
tennis
Published on Jul 11, 2023 06:51 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ruminating over dead grass and India’s glorious tennis history

India’s rich tennis legacy was built on grass, especially Davis Cup exploits, but matches on the surface has all but ended now.

General view of a tennis match from All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club | Image for representation(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 10, 2023 11:47 PM IST
ByRutvick Mehta, Mumbai

Djokovic shows his class at Wimbledon, Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic had to rely on his experience to defeat Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 at the All England Club.

Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 10, 2023 10:42 PM IST
AP |

Watch: Wimbledon star in tears after retiring due to injury as Rybakina advances

Haddad Maia was left in tears before retiring from the round of 16 clash just five games into the match, subsequently handing Rybakina the quarterfinal berth.

Beatriz Haddad Maia was forced to retire du to injury in Wimbledon match against Elina Rybakina
tennis
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 11:29 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Russian star snubs handshake with umpire after argument over penalty

Mirra Andreeva was on verge of scripting history before an episode of meltdown saw things go downhill for the Russian in the last-16 tie versus Madison Keys

Russia's Mirra Andreeva complaints to the umpire as she playas against US player Madison Keys during their women's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 10, 2023 07:07 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon chief reacts to Azarenka episode, says they 'can't control' booing

Azarenka was shocked after the crowd began to boo her off when she was leaving the court following the loss. Wimbledon chief has now responded to the episode.

Belarus' Victoria Azarenka uses a towel during a break in play against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their women's singles tennis match on the seventh day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships(AFP)
tennis
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 07:21 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Svitolina receives Harry Styles offer after missing concert for Wimbledon clash

The former One Direction star responded to Svitolina's post-match revelation in stunning fashion.

Elina Svitolina has her Harry Styles moment after missing the concert
tennis
Published on Jul 10, 2023 04:05 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon star snubs Djokovic to pick Federer and Nadal as favourite player

A Wimbledon teen sensation was asked to name her favourite tennis player, selecting between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal (R) in action.
tennis
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 04:22 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Djokovic left with egg on face after tripping over net in bizarre moment

Amid the tension on Centre Court, there was one moment that left Djokovic and Hurkacz smiling and the crowd in laughter.

When Novak Djokovic met Centre Court net
tennis
Published on Jul 10, 2023 03:25 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Highlights: Alcaraz holds off Berrettini to reach QFs

Wimbledon 2023 Highlights, Day 8: Follow highlights of Round of 16 action at the All England Club in London

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 8(AFP)
tennis
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Azarenka booed off the court after Wimbledon loss to Ukraine's Svitolina

Azarenka was booed heavily by the crowd after she did not shake hands with Svitolina and both the players walked directly to the umpire.

Victoria Azarenka reacts to spectators as she leaves the court after losing her fourth round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina(REUTERS)
tennis
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 12:15 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
