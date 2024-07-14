Ravi Shastri shares prediction for Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz: ‘Young Turk up against…’

Ravi Shastri dropped an early prediction of the Wimbledon 2024 final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. The former Indian head coach attended the Grand Slam final at the All England Club in London. The summit clash of the Wimbledon Championships on the Centre Court is a rematch from last year's Grand Slam final when Alcaraz upstaged the mighty Djokovic in a five-set thriller. Ravi Shastri shared a special post for the Wimbledon 2024 final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz(PTI-X)

Sharing his views in the build-up to the mouthwatering clash between the two heavyweights, former India head coach Shastri predicted a repeat of last season's final at the Wimbledon Championships. "Wimbledon even more special today with an air of expectation for a repeat of last years final which was simply epic. The young Turk up against the Old Turkey Buzzard waiting for the kill. Can't wait. This place is Surreal. @Wimbledon @carlosalcaraz @DjokerNole #Wimbledon2024," Shastri said.

Djokovic aims to match Federer's historic Wimbledon feat

Djokovic is hoping to win his eighth Wimbledon title as the 37-year-old can equal Roger Federer for the most men's singles titles at the grass-court major. A win over the defending champion can also pave the way for Djokovic to seal his 25th Grand Slam singles title - more than any other men's player in tennis history. Earlier, Djokovic had surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee after getting injured during the French Open 2024.

With Djokovic suffering a premature exit, the 21-year-old Alcaraz ended up lifting the famous trophy at the Roland Garros in June. The French Open title win was his third major championship. Alcaraz also became the youngest men's player with a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts. On Saturday, Barbora Krejcikova got the better of Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon women's final.