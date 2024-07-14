Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 final Live updates: Djokovic seeks revenge in blockbuster rematch
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: Will Djokovic be able to avenge his 2023 loss in blockbuster rematch against Carlos Alcaraz?
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: Exactly a year ago, Novak Djokovic was a four-time defending champion, having not lost a match on Centre Court in 10 years. The Serb was chasing history at the iconic venue, aiming to match Roger Federer's ATP record for the most Wimbledon titles won (8) and win an unprecedented 24th Grand Slam title in the Open Era. He did proclaim himself as the favourite in each of the contests he played, even ahead of the final. But Carlos Alcaraz left him red-faced when he stunned the Serb in a five-set thriller on Centre Court. It was the Spaniard's maiden Wimbledon haul, second title on grass and the third major of his career....Read More
A heartbroken Djokovic took a lengthy break after the loss and returned to avenge his loss in the Cincinnati Open final and then again in the Tour Finals to take a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head rivalry against the 21-year-old. But those results, in the last two matches, will unlikely matter, with Djokovic now having earned the right stage to pull off what could be a perfect revenge.
The stakes remain almost the same, with Djokovic, into his first final this year, now aiming for a historic 25th Slam. But none of those would likely play on his mind when makes his way out on the court where he lifted seven Wimbledon titles. Not many have escaped unhurt from a revengeful Djokovic. The Serb does remember. Ask Rafael Nadal. Ask Roger Federer. Ask Daniil Medvedev, who defeated him in the 2021 US Open.
Fresh from his knee surgery, Djokovic looked vulnerable at times in the opening week, but he secured straight-set wins in the last two matches to reach the final yet again at Wimbledon.
For Alcaraz, the defending champion, he would want to avoid a slow start unlike in the 2023 final or in the last two matches against Tommy Paul and Medvedev. He did recover then, but against Djokovic today, it would be taking the biggest risk of his career so far. He does know what it takes to defend a title, as he successfully pulled it off in the Indian Wells earlier this year and in Barcelona and Madrid in 2023. But at a Grand Slam final, against Djokovic, who probably has been waiting for the scenario since the final last year, it would take Alcaraz to play his best ever tennis thus far.
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: Alcaraz look to replicate the 2023 magic
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: Carlos Alcaraz will be playing his fourth Grand Slam final and is looking to add a second Wimbledon to his trophy cabinet. The last time when Alcaraz faced Djokovic in the 2023 All England Club final, he snapped the Serb's 34-match winning streak at the tournament.
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: 10th Wimbledon final for Djokovic
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: Novak Djokovic will be playing in his 10th Wimbledon final and 37th at the 75 majors in which he has played. However, he will be under a bit of pressure this time as it's his first final of the season but he enjoys these moments and thrives in situations - when the odds are against him.
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: Djokovic eyes Federer's Wimbledon tally
Novak Djokovic will look to win eighth Wimbledon title and equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history.
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: Another classic on the way!
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: The stage is set for the mega finale as one of the GOATs Novak Djokovic takes on a player who is knocking the doors of greatness Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final once again. Djokovic will seek revenge from the last year's defeat in the same grand slam, while Alcaraz is riding high on confidence after winning the French Open recently.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final between defending champions Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. Stay tuned for more updates!