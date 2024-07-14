Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 final Live updates: Djokovic seeks revenge in blockbuster rematch

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 final Live: Exactly a year ago, Novak Djokovic was a four-time defending champion, having not lost a match on Centre Court in 10 years. The Serb was chasing history at the iconic venue, aiming to match Roger Federer's ATP record for the most Wimbledon titles won (8) and win an unprecedented 24th Grand Slam title in the Open Era. He did proclaim himself as the favourite in each of the contests he played, even ahead of the final. But Carlos Alcaraz left him red-faced when he stunned the Serb in a five-set thriller on Centre Court. It was the Spaniard's maiden Wimbledon haul, second title on grass and the third major of his career....Read More

A heartbroken Djokovic took a lengthy break after the loss and returned to avenge his loss in the Cincinnati Open final and then again in the Tour Finals to take a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head rivalry against the 21-year-old. But those results, in the last two matches, will unlikely matter, with Djokovic now having earned the right stage to pull off what could be a perfect revenge.

The stakes remain almost the same, with Djokovic, into his first final this year, now aiming for a historic 25th Slam. But none of those would likely play on his mind when makes his way out on the court where he lifted seven Wimbledon titles. Not many have escaped unhurt from a revengeful Djokovic. The Serb does remember. Ask Rafael Nadal. Ask Roger Federer. Ask Daniil Medvedev, who defeated him in the 2021 US Open.

Fresh from his knee surgery, Djokovic looked vulnerable at times in the opening week, but he secured straight-set wins in the last two matches to reach the final yet again at Wimbledon.

For Alcaraz, the defending champion, he would want to avoid a slow start unlike in the 2023 final or in the last two matches against Tommy Paul and Medvedev. He did recover then, but against Djokovic today, it would be taking the biggest risk of his career so far. He does know what it takes to defend a title, as he successfully pulled it off in the Indian Wells earlier this year and in Barcelona and Madrid in 2023. But at a Grand Slam final, against Djokovic, who probably has been waiting for the scenario since the final last year, it would take Alcaraz to play his best ever tennis thus far.