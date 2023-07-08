Home / Sports / Tennis / Ravi Shastri spotted in star-studded Centre Court crowd as Carlos Alcaraz battles for place in Wimbledon last 16

Ravi Shastri spotted in star-studded Centre Court crowd as Carlos Alcaraz battles for place in Wimbledon last 16

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 08, 2023 07:27 PM IST

Ravi Shastri was present in the arena to catch Carlos Alcaraz in action against Nicolas Jarry in men's singles third round

It was a star-studded Centre Court crowd on Saturday afternoon at the Wimbledon as world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz made his way into the iconic venue to face Nicolas Jarry for a place in the pre-quarters of the 2023 edition of the Championships and top personalities, active and retired stars, from various sports were present. And amid them was India cricket legend and former head coach of the Men in Blue, Ravi Shastri. (Wimbledon 2023 Day 6 Live Updates)

Ravi Shastri catches Carlos Alcaraz's third-round tie at Wimbledon
Ravi Shastri catches Carlos Alcaraz's third-round tie at Wimbledon

As rain wreaked havoc at the SW19 yet again, causing matches on outside courts to be suspended during the afternoon after just two completed matches, both in women's singles, Alcaraz looked set to continue with his Wimbledon journey under the closed roof on Centre Court. Before the match, Clare Balding introduced a bunch of notable sports personalities who were present at the venue including former tennis stars in Billie Jean King and Sue Barker. There were a few footballers as well Leah Williams, Fran Kirby and Jill Scott along with Gary Lineker. There was a former British rower Sir Steve Redgrave and ex-rugby player in Sir Gareth Edwards. Among cricketers, England's Sam Curran was introduced to the crowd.

ALSO READ: Djokovic completes decade of dominance on Centre Court, adds to his jaw-dropping Wimbledon numbers with Wawrinka win

Shastri too was present in the arena to catch Alcaraz in action. He shared a picture of himself and another of the court, captioning it: “First Saturday packed centre court closed roof and a Grand slam winner on view. @carlosalcaraz. Special as always @Wimbledon.”

Alcaraz has shown much more improved show on grass in 2023 after having just two previous Wimbledon appearances to show on the surface. Leading up to the Slam, he picked up his maiden grass court title at the Queen's club before notching up two comfortable wins on Centre Court to make the third round.

The world no.1 an d reigning US Open winner is hoping to make his second appearance in the second week at the SW19 and go past his previous best of a fourth-round appearance with the young Spaniard touted to make the final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out