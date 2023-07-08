Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Alcaraz, Rybakina matches in store; two all-India pairs in doubles action




Jul 08, 2023 02:43 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 6: Follow Live score and updates of Round 3 action at the All England Club in London

Wimbledon 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Today we will witness some of the rising stars in tennis play their third round matches at Wimbledon 2023. Among the biggest names, who will feature in the men's singles are Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev. In the women's singles we'll see Madison Keys, Ons Jabeur vs Bianca Andreescu. Two all Indian pairs will also be seen in action.




Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 08, 2023 02:43 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: A look at Indians in fray

    Two all India pairs will be in action on Sunday. 

    Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji will take on the pair of Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig.

    Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Adrian Mannarino.

  • Jul 08, 2023 02:30 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Matches to keep an eye on (Men's singles)

    Laslo Djere vs StefanosTsitsipas 

    Daniil Medvedev vs Márton Fucsovics 

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolás Jarry

    Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov

    Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini

  • Jul 08, 2023 02:22 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Wimbledon 2023 Day 6. The singles tie in both men's and women's categories will the rising stars of the sport play their third round matches.

Bopanna-Ebden make winning start at Wimbledon

tennis
Published on Jul 08, 2023 12:33 PM IST

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian duo outwitted the spirited Argentine pair 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (10-8) in their opening match that lasted two hours and 12 minutes.

Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna (R)(Twitter/India_AllSports)
PTI |

Swiatek advances at Wimbledon; Sabalenka wins, Jabeur talks Beckham

Swiatek, the four-time Grand Slam champion can reach her first Wimbledon quarterfinal when she faces 14th-seeded Belinda Bencic on Sunday.

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her third round match against Croatia's Petra Martic(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 08, 2023 07:31 AM IST
AP |

Alcaraz served scary warning as Spaniard mounts Wimbledon pressure on Djokovic

Mats Wilander was unhappy with Alcaraz's performance in his 6-4 7-6(2) 6-3 win over Frenchman Muller on Centre Court on Friday as he issued a scary warning.

Carlos Alcaraz keeps hopes alive for blockbuster final against Novak Djokovic
tennis
Published on Jul 08, 2023 06:55 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Murray drops shocking hint at last Wimbledon appearance after loss to Tsitsipas

With Murray's hopes cut short in the second round leaving him heartbroken, he hinted towards having made his last-ever appearance in the event.

Britain's Andy Murray reacts as he speaks during a press conference after his defeat against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their men's singles tennis match(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 08, 2023 06:42 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Tsitsipas silences Slam showstopper Murray

But at 36 and a world ranking of 40, the Briton showed he can be a Slam showstopper

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas with Britain’s Andy Murray after winning their second round match (REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 11:14 PM IST
ByRutvick Mehta, Mumbai

Alcaraz and Sabalenka both advance at Wimbledon

Alcaraz advanced to the third round for the second straight year, beating Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Centre Court.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his second round match against France’s Alexandre Muller (REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 10:27 PM IST
AP |

Manas Dhamne qualifies for junior Wimbledon Championships

It will be a second junior Grand Slam appearance of the season for Dhamne, who had competed at the Australian Open where he had retired in the second round.

The 15-year-old Dhamne beat his opponent from Turkey 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-8 in the second and final qualifying round.(Indian Tennis Daily)
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 09:06 PM IST
PTI |

Djokovic left disgruntled after being booed at Wimbledon, issues threat to crowd

Djokovic will next face familiar rival Stan Wawrinka in the third round of 2023 Wimbledon on Friday.

Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays against Jordan Thompson during their men's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships(AFP)
tennis
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 06:59 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Federer on ex-coach calling Alcaraz 'sick combination' of him, Djokovic, Nadal

Roger Federer's immediate reaction to the sensational remark on Carlos Alcaraz summed it up.

Roger Federer has his eyes on Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2023
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 05:43 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

After Federer post, Wimbledon shares smashing birthday wish for MS Dhoni

Wimbledon joined the birthday celebrations for MS Dhoni by posting a picture of him from last year's event.

Wimbledon wishes happy birthday to MS Dhoni
tennis
Updated on Jul 07, 2023 07:23 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Roger Federer’s not better than me': Tiafoe reveals epic Serena Williams rant

Frances Tiafoe revealed an epic rant by Serena Williams where she downplayed Roger Federer.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer click a selfie.
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 01:59 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon Day 5 Highlights: Swiatek, Alcaraz through; Tsitsipas beats Murray

Wimbledon 2023 Highlights, Day 5: Follow highlights of Round 2 and 3 action at the All England Club in London

Live Wimbledon 2023 Day 5 Live Updates(REUTERS)
tennis
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

After Wimbledon comeback win, Kostyuk makes bombshell revelation about Ukraine

After defeating Maria Sakkari in her first round Wimbledon fixture, Marta Kostyuk made a bombshell revelation about her country Ukraine.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk celebrates beating Greece's Maria Sakkari during their women's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club.(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 12:44 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Alcaraz sends Wimbledon warning to Djokovic, explains French Open defeat

Carlos Alcaraz sent a warning to Novak Djokovic, ahead of his second round Wimbledon fixture.

Carlos Alcaraz sent a warning to Novak Djokovic.
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 11:46 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Wimbledon not only for top players’: Cornet’s accusation after loss to Rybakina

Alize Cornet feels they are not treated equally to the big names at Wimbledon, citing differences in treatment and ticket allocation.

France's Alize Cornet reacts after sustaining an injury during her second round match against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 07, 2023 07:16 AM IST
Reuters |
