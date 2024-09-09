'The last period of my career was not easy': Sinner responds to doping controversy, dedicates US Open title to aunt

Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz to clinch the US Open 2024 title on Sunday, winning 6-4 6-4 7-5. After sealing his match point, the Italian raised his arms high, and celebrated with the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd. Former tennis player Andre Agassi presents the trophy to Italy's Jannik Sinner.(REUTERS)

Sinner also faced a doping controversy when the tournament began. It was revealed that he tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March, but avoided a ban. Meanwhile, an independent tribunal accepted his defence that the tests were a result of unintentional contamination.

He shut out the noise once he began his campaign, and ended becoming the first Italian man to win the US Open. Speaking after his win, Sinner responded to the doping controversy and also dedicated his title to his aunt.

"This title for me means so much; the last period of my career was not easy. There is my team who supports me every day, the people who are close to me," he said.

"I love tennis, I practise a lot for these kind of stages, but off the court there is a life. I would like to dedicate this title to my aunt who is really not feeling well health wise. I don't know how much I'll still have her in my life. It's so nice I can still share a positive moment with her," he added.

The current world No. 1 in singles, Sinner has bagged 16 singles titles on the ATP Tour, including two Grand Slam trophies (2024 Australian Open and 2024 US Open). He also finished as runners-up at the ATP Finals and led Italy to the 2023 Davis Cup title.

At the 2024 Australian Open, he beat Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals to get to his first major final. Then, he beat Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller, coming back from two sets down to bag his first-ever Grand Slam title.