Cody Rhodes reveals what he discussed with John Cena on March 6th episode of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes had met John Cena when The Cenation Leader made his comeback to WWE on Monday night RAW in the start of March. The American Nightmare and Cena had hugged and talked to each other amid a rousing reception by the crowd of fans. Cody Rhodes(left) and John Cena(Twitter)

Ever since then, fans have wondered what Rhodes must have told Cena on the March 6th episode of WWE RAW. In a recent interview with Stadium Astro, The American Nightmare revealed what actually he discussed with Cena that day.

"What he said to me on Raw was — I was telling him if he ever does another match, I would like [to work with him], and I think you could hear him pretty well. He says, ‘I can’t promise that.’ I also didn’t want to make it about myself at that moment, so I just endlessly thanked him, and then he was at the Nightmare Factory a week later talking to our students," revealed Rhodes.

The American Nightmare further revealed that the advice “Reward their noise, every time…” was given to him by Cena in 2008-2009 when he was driving Cena around.

"That was something in the car that it’s not just his axiom, it was a genuine way he approached live events, and shows was rewarding their noise. A simpler way to look at that is kids come to a show, and they see their guy hurt, and they see their guy down, and they start clapping, they want something from him. He was a big proponent and always doing something so that they know if they do something, he’ll be up for them or he’ll at least try. I think looking at the flow of a live event, looking at the flow of a premium live event, there is something huge to that. Because we can’t just do these matches in the ring, bell-to-bell, for each other. We’re doing them for this audience sitting there in the building that night, as well as worldwide on television. You have to try and step into their shoes. You’re so focused on what you’re doing, sure, but you have to step in their shoes and [think] what do they want, and can I give it to them? Or is it my job to take it away from them? That was just something that always sat with me and, when in practice, always worked," said Rhodes.