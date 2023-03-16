John Cena clarifies tweet which gave rise to his ‘retirement’ rumours

John Cena returned to WWE after a long time on Monday night RAW last week. He was welcomed by a huge crowd of fans and challenged for match by US Champion Austin Theory which Cena reluctantly accepted. The two superstars are now set to face off in WrestleMania 39. John Cena.(WWE)

After his appearance on WWE RAW, Cena posted a 'bombshell' tweet which gave rise to speculations about his retirement.

"Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse," Cena had tweeted on March 7.

In a recent interview with AP NEWS, Cena has revealed what his words in the tweet actually meant.

"I tried to put it in words in Twitter. I guess I didn’t explain myself correctly. It was the first time I came out into the arena knowing that this has a definitive end. Normally, you come out, you get all excited, OK, this is the next one and I’m waiting for the next one. I’m not done, of course. I made that statement accepting a match at WrestleMania so I know I have at least one more in front of me. But what I was trying to convey was, that was the first time I looked at all that excitement and energy and realized this is the twilight of that journey," said Cena.

Mr. Money in the Bank further talked about how he was handling the added work of featuring in movies since he has acted in Grand Death Lotto. Cena highlighted that how important his relationships and family were for him and how was prioritising them over work.

"I’m feeling my age, so to speak. I could use a little bit of rest, but all my choice. These are wonderful things to be a part of. This one I’m really excited for because this movie does not stop. It is going to be action from the opening credits. We have a great team that mixes action and comedy. I’m also trying to do my best to, I hate the term work-life balance, but I’m trying to do my best to not fall into the trap of workaholism where I just hide in my work and I’m not a fully open, vulnerable human being to the people around me, the people that I love. I haven’t yet sacrificed my relationships for my work. I’m at a pretty good pace right now where I can hit on all cylinders," said Cena.