‘Thank your dad for…’: Muhammad Mokaev mocks Jake Hadley after run-in at hotel ahead of UFC 286

UFC fighters Muhammad Mokaev and Jake Hadley had a confrontation with each other in a hotel on Wednesday. The two stars have already been involved in verbal tussles in the past on social media. Muhammad Mokaev(Twitter)

But when two actually came across each other in the hotel, Hadley did everything to descalate the situation. In an interaction on UFC 286 media day, Mokaev described how Hadley put his father in front of him when the two came face-to-face.

“I actually just came face-to-face with him. He didn’t say one word and his dad started backing him up.” said Mokaev

“I don’t understand. If my father was in front of me and I’m a UFC fighter, I wouldn’t stand behind my dad. I would jump over and slap the guy," he added.

“He[Hadley] didn’t say any word. I don’t know, these guys don’t see me in real life. I know these kinds of guys. I grew up in England. Twitter is different than life,” said Mokaev.

Mokaev went on to explain how he was in good terms with some other opponents like Charles Johnson and Cody Durden. But his equation with Hadley is very different.

“I’ve just been at Tiger Muay Thai training with Charles Johnson,” Mokaev explained. “I’ve been at American Top Team training with Cody Durden. I said to Malcolm Gordon if you need any help, we’re in this room we can help you, too.

“I’m OK but guys like Jake Hadley I don’t know what to call them. I don’t want to swear but he didn’t say one word. One word. At least say something. Don’t stand behind your father. I feel very bad for his father, [he’s] an old man, I didn’t want to anything because old man is in front of me. I imagine it’s my father,” added Mokaev.

In a blunt jibe at Hadley on Twitter, Mokaev posted "It’s always fun to meet person in real life after they talk shit on Twitter for last 5 years. I couldn’t hear one word from hadleys mouth, thank your dad for stepping in for you!".

Both fighters have their matches lined up in the upcoming UFC 286 on Saturday. In the early prelims, Jake Hadley will take on Malcolm Gordon. While in the preliminary card, Muhammad Mokaev will lock horns with Jafel Filho.