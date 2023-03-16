Home / Sports / Others / Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ sneakers set to be sold for jaw-dropping price

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 16, 2023 06:49 PM IST

Michael Jordan is inarguably one of the biggest superstars to ever play basketball and even years after his retirement, the fan following for the American hero shows no signs of diminishing. Fans always look for an opportunity to get hold of a souvenir from MJ and they have a unique opportunity now.

Sotheby’s has listed up for sale Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Nike Air Jordan 13s, worn during his final season in the NBA.(Twitter)
Sotheby’s has listed up for sale Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Nike Air Jordan 13s, worn during his final season in the NBA.

The sneakers were worn during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, in which Jordan's team the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 93-88. After winning the game, Jordan signed the sneakers and gifted them to the ball boy who maintained the visitors’ locker room. In the game, MJ scored 37 points in 40 minutes. Bulls eventually won the championship 4-2 over Jazz.

Given the history and importance associated with it, the iconic pair of sneakers is expected to sell for a whopping price between $2 million and $4 million, becoming the most costly pair of sneakers ever to appear at an auction. Bidding on the Jordan shoes will start online on April 3 and go through April 11 as part of Sotheby’s “Victoriam” sale.

While talking about the upcoming auction, Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles said “Michael Jordan game-worn sports memorabilia has proven time and time again to be the most elite and coveted items on the market."

Coincidentally, current year 2023 has the number 23 in it which was MJ's jersey number and it adds to the hype around the auction. The sale coincides with the upcoming release of a movie called "Air," which tells the story of how Nike became a leading sneaker brand in the 1980s by partnering with Michael Jordan and creating the popular Air Jordan sneaker.

Interestingly, the record for most expensive pair of sneakers sold at auction already belongs to Jordan. In 2021, Sotheby’s had sold the earliest known Michael Jordan Air Ships, also made by Nike, for a staggering $1.472 million.

Some of the major honours and awards received by MJ during his star-studded career are Rookie of the Year; Five-time NBA MVP; Six-time NBA champion; Six-time NBA Finals MVP; Ten-time All-NBA First Team; Nine time NBA All-Defensive First Team; Defensive Player of the Year; 14-time NBA All-Star; Three-time NBA All-Star MVP; 50th Anniversary All-Time Team; Ten scoring titles — an NBA record and seven consecutive matching Wilt Chamberlain; Retired with the NBA’s highest scoring average of 30.1ppg; Hall of Fame inductee.

