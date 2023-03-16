Wrestler The Great Muta becomes second inductee into 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE has announced another Hall Of Fame inductee for the year 2023, on March 15. Legendary Japanese wrestler The Great Muta will be the second star to get the honour after Rey Mysterio this year.

Muta's induction will be done by Ric Flair during WrestleMania 39 Weekend in Los Angeles. WWE Hall of Famer Flair lavished praise on Muta in the latest episode of The Bump.

“He’s[Muta] a tremendous guy, a tremendous athlete, a great person, a great man. I’ve wrestled him probably 500 times. And I can’t think of a better guy for the company to honor. And boy when you’re honored and enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame, it really makes you a special, special person.” said Flair.

After gracing the ring for more than 39 years, Muta retired this year and one of his last matches was against current WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura. As a world-renowned wrestler, Muta performed in Japanese promotions All Japan Pro Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH and also in the U.S.-based World Championship Wrestling.

During his illustrious career, Muta fought against the likes of Sting, Lex Luger and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Known for his innovative moves, he is credited for creating moves like the Muta Lock submission hold and the Shining Wizard, which are used by wrestlers, including SmackDown's Tegan Nox. He was also known for his signature move of spraying mist into his rival's eyes, which led to wrestlers such as Tajiri and Asuka doing the same. Muta was wisely recognised for his perfection in using the moonsault move.