WWE star shares big update after suffering injury ahead of WrestleMania 39

Kofi Kingston couldn't participate in the five-men battle on WWE SmackDown, for getting a chance to compete against Gunther for the Intercontinental title in WrestleMania 39. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus won the contest and are now set to lock horns with Gunther in a triple threat match at The Show Of Shows. WrestleMania 39 is set to take place in Los Angeles as a two-day event on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

An untimely ankle injury ruined Kingston's chances and he is now planning to make a return to action. New Day member took to Instagram to inform fans about his surgery and how he engaged with his group members immediately after regaining consciousness.

"Surgery went very well! Of course I had to FaceTime the boyzzz upon regaining consciousness…Very little recollection of the conversation, lol. Thanks to everybody who sent me a message! I appreciate it more than you know! I’m home now. Let the road to recovery begin!," wrote Kofi Kingston.

Among New Day's members, Big E had suffered a broken neck last March and is currently out of action. In present scenario, Xavier Woods is the only member with a chance to feature in The Showcase Of The Immortals in April, this year. Fans will have to wait to find out if WWE has anything in store for Woods in the biggest event of the year.

