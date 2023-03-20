Home / Sports / Wwe News / Roman Reigns' latest tweet about appearance on WWE RAW, goes viral

Roman Reigns' latest tweet about appearance on WWE RAW, goes viral

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 20, 2023 06:13 AM IST

On Sunday, The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to announce his return on WWE RAW.

Roman Reigns last fought in the ring in WWE during his high voltage bout against Sami Zayn at 2023 Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.

Roman Reigns(Twitter)
On Sunday, The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to announce his return on WWE RAW. In an appeal to fans in St. Louis, Reigns requested them to acknowledge him and The Bloodline on Monday night.

"St. Louis!!!.. Your Tribal Chief and The #Bloodline are about to take over your city!! Prepare to acknowledge greatness!! #WWERaw @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @WWEUsos," tweeted Reigns.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Reigns' biggest rival currently, 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes might also mark an appearance on Monday night and the two might exchange a few words to hype their upcoming title clash in WrestleMania 39. Former WWE wrestler Dutch Mantell talked about the scenario on the latest edition of Smack Talk.

"That could be one hell of a banger of an interview, whether they touch each other or not, because Cody is good on that horn, and Roman's good on that horn too. And they can touch on different things that have happened in the past that all the fans are aware of and try to get under each other's skin, but that would be an interesting segment," said Mantell.

Reigns and The American Nightmare are set to battle it out for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title in WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April.

Recently, Jey Uso who had been showing rogue nature to The Bloodline, marked his return to old ways as he teamed up with his brother Jimmy Uso in serving the group's interests. The unity of The Bloodline ahead of The Show of Shows fares well for a competitive environment to the entertainment of fans.

