Ban by states cripple nerve-centre of firecracker industry in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:14 IST

The nerve-centre of the firecracker industry in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is severely hit amid several states banning the sale and use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali. At least five states - Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Odisha, along with the Mumbai corporation, have announced the ban.

Manufacturers in Sivakasi say that they face a threat of closure. Since the pandemic induced lockdown on March 24, the firecrackers industry brought their shutters down for 55 days. “Our production has fallen by 30 per cent,” said P Ganesan, president, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association (TANFAMA). “We work around-the year towards this and they are hurting us in the last 15-days.”

While Diwali season accounts for maximum business for most firecrackers units, one unit, Ramson Fireworks which has a large market in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka, said they do an equal amount of business during Ganesh Chathurthi, during regular times. “60 per cent of our sales happen during Ganesh Chathurthi and based on that we gauge our Diwali business,” said the unit’s partner Prasanna Gunaram. This year, due to the pandemic, large scale celebrations and idol immersions were banned so the unit’s sales dropped to just 5 per cent. “Every year, the call for ban gets more intense but this time we have been badly hit with the additional challenge of Covid-19,” said Gunaram. Several firecracker industries had to retrench by cutting down on employees.

Citing Covid-19 pandemic, the states’ reasoned that bursting crackers could lead to poor air quality putting patients and those with comorbidities at a higher risk. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote identical letters to his counterparts in Rajasthan and Odisha on Thursday urging them to reconsider their decision. Palaniswami said that it would impact the livelihood of 8-lakh workers in the state who contribute to 90 per cent of crackers manufactured in the country.

Sivakasi primarily produces green crackers so it wouldn’t cause environmental pollution and there is no empirical evidence of Covid-19 patients being affected by bursting of crackers, he said. Tamil Nadu has issued timings from 6 am-7 am and 7 pm-8 pm, following the apex court guidelines of two hours, to burst crackers. Opposition parties such as the Congress and the DMK have also urged states to reconsider the ban.

Manufacturers reiterate that the Supreme Court, which banned six chemicals including lithium and chromium, “is only found in illegally imported products which emit poisonous emissions.” There are 1,070 firecracker factories in Virudhunagar district including 960 in and around Sivakasi. But for a few small scale units, most factories are certified by the CSIR - National Environmental Engineering Research Institute for green crackers. “We follow their formula to cut smoke emissions and keep noise levels within a European standard,” said Gunaram.

“We have already transported and supplied 95 per cent of our products across the country including Tamil Nadu- half of this goes to the retailers. The remaining is usually bought by consumers in the last week of Diwali when they would have received their bonuses which may not happen now,” said Ganesan.

“Every year, Virudhunagar district manufactures crackers with an industry value of 2,000 crore. Because of the pandemic, this year it is 1,330 crore. Buyers usually use credit payment method. So we don’t have business, benefits or payments this year but we will have to pay interest for our bank loans and none of us have that capacity,” he added.

The excess stock with retailers in various states from this year will result in less demand for crackers next year too. Work usually starts immediately after Diwali for the ensuing year but in 2020, excess stock factories may engage daily-wage workers only three-four months later which will affect them the most. “If all states are going to ban crackers, they may as well close the industry and compensate each factory accordingly,” said Ganesan.